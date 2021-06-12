Moussa Sissoko is among the oldest on Didier Deschamps’ list and the French absolute for this European Championship. The Tottenham player has gone through different ups and downs in his career at the club and national level. The midfielder missed the World Cup in Russia and has re-entered the team for this European Championship in which they are favorites.

The French also had them in his relationship with Jose Mourinho during the Portuguese’s time at Tottenham. This is how he remembers it in an interview with Le Parisien when they asked him if he felt something similar to Pogba, who assured that he did not understand why the relationship with him changed in a matter of weeks. “He felt the same as Paul. The coach will have his reasons and you would have to ask him. For me, it was hard and frustrating. When he played, he performed well but I had to pay the price for his desire to change. I did not give up and did well because that is why I am in the national team today. At Tottenham I was good until December. He played almost every weekend. Then the coach decided to change and I started fewer times, except in the Europa League. I did what he wanted. It has been difficult for me, but I have tried to keep my head high, “he said.

These are the rest of his statements in Le Parisien

Euro 2016: “It was a big disappointment because we had a good tournament. We deserved the trophy. When the list came out, there were a lot of skeptics with my name, but I didn’t pay attention. I played at the beginning and started in the quarterfinals. In the final I had a good game, but we did not win. I have a mixture of sensations. 2016 is still my best stage in the national team “

Critics: “There is less debate. In all the competitions, without being pretentious, I have been there. People saw that I did my best.”

Succeed: “Whatever happens, I can be proud. My goal was to be a professional in Toulouse. I loved Vieira and dreamed of doing what he did. I managed to get to the national team and play a few games. Now I have almost 70 games. I’m going to Continue enjoying”.

Integrate young people: “I always try to support them and take the group as far as possible. All young people play in big clubs and are used to big championships. I never give up and so I push others to do their best.”

Favorites: “It is normal. We were finalists in 2016 and champions in 2018, we are favorites and we cannot hide. Also, it is the return of Karim which is an added value. So we are expected to do even better. It is up to us to measure up. and take the pressure off us “

Pochettino: “Even when he wasn’t playing, the relationship was good. Physically he is hard, because his method requires a lot of energy. I don’t know if he will return or not, but the dressing room I don’t think he would care if he comes back. What would stand out about him is his professionalism. He likes it because he can have his eleven, but he will respect all the players and make everyone feel involved. He treated Lloris the same as the young man who had just arrived. If you give it your all, you will have your chance “