South of the Eurocup a soup match awaits Spain and Sweden, with Seville boiling (21.00, Telecinco). La Roja arrived this Sunday after acclimatizing in the also suffocating Madrid. His opponent landed on Saturday night in the Andalusian capital and tested himself a day later at the La Cartuja stadium. He did it at noon, at 33 degrees, with everyone sweating who sweats like showers. Curious, or at least sarcastic, the response of Jan Andersson, Swedish coach, in this regard: “It was also hot at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.” An optimistic guy. He will check it out on Friday, when his team plays the second game in Saint Petersburg. He will come out whistling from Seville after the match.

With the abrasive embarrassment as a determining factor, it will be up to the team led by Luis Enrique to mark the path of the match. Due to its staging as a local and due to its tactical ideology, Spain will be forced to bear the weight of the game against a rival with bones, more physical than illustrated baggage. A direct game Sweden with a tendency to entrenchment. A gregarious selection waiting for an adventure from Isak. Without Ibrahimovic, injured, the Real Sociedad forward is their most categorical striker. In the slipstream, Jordan Larsson, 23-year-old Spartak Moscow player, son of Henrik Larsson, former Barça footballer and current assistant to Ronald Koeman.

The Spanish coach said a few days ago that his team is among the favorites. As such, Italy, Belgium and England have taken off. It will be necessary to see if the Red is not penalized by altitude sickness. A group without a dynasty in which very few have tried themselves on a great international catwalk of national teams. Luis Enrique, leader of a Spain to be defined, has not been examined either. So uncertain that pondering its soundtrack would be pure fiction. There is noise, a lot of noise, around the goal (Unai Simón, De Gea, Robert Sánchez …). The same as with the striker (Morata, Gerard …). Two left-handed centrals, Pau and Laporte? Extremes like Ferran and Oyarzabal? Llorente as an orthopedic winger or the conventional Azpilicueta champion of the last Champions League?

16,000 spectators at La Cartuja

A cataract of questions. Not for Luis Enrique. And for a long time. “A year ago, more or less, I told the players that I would go to the Euro with a clear idea of ​​how to play and that those who adapted would be called up,” the Asturian coach stressed this Sunday, “a leader, for good and the bad”. “It would be a bad sign,” he added, “if the coach was not a leader,” although in this selection “everyone should be a leader in the field.” A weakened leadership without Busquets, especially in a team without a clear backbone. A red bachelor, spring at times, rasa at other times. “I think we have a good mix, we have achieved a good mix between youth and experience ”, pointed out Luis Enrique.

While Spaniards and Swedes are reviewed in their respective chancelleries, Spanish football has reasons for the toast. Finally, the public is back, even though in La Cartuja, with a capacity for 60,000 people, only 16,000 can congregate, including about 2,000 Swedes. All a blaze in these times. Like the shoots that are seen, for now, with the happy VAR. In this dawn of the Eurocopa it does not seem that it is going to give much the rock. For now, rather prudence, the referees in front. Just an emergency remedy for judges in the event of a glaring error. It was his embryonic spirit. We will see. Waiting for whether or not the VAR gives the cante, Spain’s turn with Luis Enrique as the flag.

