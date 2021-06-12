It’s 7.30pm on the first Saturday when bars and restaurants can reopen to the public and work at night, and at the Tres Monos bar in Palermo there are barely two empty tables left.

“We stayed until two in the morning on Friday, meeting at the bar to organize ourselves well, leave the cutlery and glassware ready, so there is no shortage.” The bar’s bartender, Esteban Varela, sums up the challenge that gastronomists faced with good news: the reopening to the public on weekends and the change of closing time from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m..

In 3 Monos there is coffee and cocktails, so the challenge was twofold: organizing the breakfasts, which start at 9, and having the supplies for the afternoon and evening drinks. Is that the gastronomic they knew about the changes just 12 hours before that they could enable the tables to their customers.

Empty halls and crowded sidewalks: bars and restaurants can only receive customers in open-air spaces. Photo Martín Bonetto

“It made it very difficult for us to not know what was going to happen until the last minute. We had to prepare everything today in the morning, and it is afternoon and we are not finished yet, We believe that it will work very well. We have many reserved tables ”, admitted Clara del Castillo, manager of the Irish pub Sullivan’s, in Borges and El Salvador, a few meters from Plaza Serrano. After 8 pm, there are no tables available.

In one of them there are two friends, who came from Villa Crespo. One of them, Eduardo (41) comments: “Taking something now is not the same as before, because there is no other choice than to do it outside and it is not the same feeling. But we are happy because we miss the freedom as citizens to choose who to spend our time with and to be able to go out at night“. His friend Pablo tells that they are regular at Sullivan’s. And they both calculate that they have two and a half hours left to continue enjoying it.

A few meters away, in Borges and Passage Santa Rosa, is the Valk Taproom brewery, where there was great movement at noon and they expect the same for tonight. “People want to go out because it has been saved for a long time”, highlights its owner, Carlos Palmese.



On Borges street and in the passages you can see people walking, cycling or having a drink in the bars. Photo Martín Bonetto

There are many people on the street. Some in groups, others waiting for more friends to arrive to choose where to go. Many motorists are also seen: the struggle to find a place to park returned.

Two friends pedal along the Borges bike path. They shout plans A, B and C to choose one. “Don’t you want us to go to the Polaco, the beer garden?” One yells, followed by a “Dale” from his coequiper ten meters ahead.



.The Plaza Serrano is in full swing on a mild night for winter. Photo Martín Bonetto

On the other side of Scalabrini Ortiz there is also expectation. “We waited a long time to reopen the sidewalk and the patio, so we are grateful. This last month was very hard”, Highlights Diego Pasquale, partner of the El Octavo bar and rotisserie, which opened in April in Bulnes and Gorriti. It will open until 11pm like the rest of the bars of the corporate group: El Federal, Margot, El Celta, La Poesía, Cortázar, Bar de Cao and Miramar.

The same Varela rescues behind the 3 Monkey bar: “The whole team is very excited to have service again on the weekend and at night. Meanwhile, we try to stay active in the dead times, so as not to get discouraged: ordering, painting, we are even writing a new letter ”.

At one of the 3 Monkeys tables are Guadalupe (35) who arrived from Villa del Parque, and Marie (36), from Palermo Chico. “I feel like I am free and like I’m going back to a friend’s house. It’s a reunion with your people, relaxed, with the music and the drinks you like. The plan is to stay,” Guadalupe celebrated, while enjoying a Pinamar , a drink from the first menu the bar had.



Buenos Aires recovered the night after three weekends of severe traffic restrictions. Photo Martín Bonetto

Plaza Armenia was also moved since the afternoon of this Saturday. In front of one of its corners is Sans, where the expectation this weekend was recover to be able to pay wages and bonuses owed. “We were very drowned, so we received the changes with great happiness. We even took the risk of buying merchandise beforehand without knowing what would happen ”, says Santiago Olivera, a partner in this and other neighborhood bars.

Carla (31) came with four friends and her daughter Isabella from Saavedra to enjoy the Palermo night. “We had lunch at another bar and now we have dinner here. It was the first opening day so the crowd came out full“She observes, sitting at a table of Sans. She says that she missed” the area, how it is set, the little lights that are everywhere. “” The atmosphere “, summarizes Maximiliano (32), located at the head.



The gastronomic places in the Plaza Armenia area were also packed. Photo Martín Bonetto

“The weather is ideal to have a drink on the sidewalk,” Juan Delonc enthuses from the other side of Juan B. Justo avenue. He is the commercial manager of the M Street wine bar, in Nicaragua almost Ravignani, Palermo Hollywood. “The item is with desire and need to work. We are going to receive our clients with a glass of Argentine wine, to celebrate and thank the support ”, he announces.

