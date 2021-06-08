President Alberto Fernández will receive this Wednesday at the Casa Rosada the leader of a foreign Executive for the first time since his inauguration on December 10, 2019, when several leaders of the region visited him. The pandemic forced the postponement of all plans for international receptions. The president of the Spanish government Pedro Sánchez will visit the Argentine president on Wednesday at the start of his international tour that will have a second and final stop in Costa Rica. The Government House already wore this Tuesday with Spanish flags in tribute to the guests.

The pandemic, in any case, will mark the climate. To avoid unnecessary risks, the joint press conference between Sánchez and Fernández will be in the esplanade of the Casa Rosada, meters from the presidential heliport. Is that the president of the Spanish government will be accompanied by a delegation of 70 people, including officials, a dozen businessmen, trade unionists and journalists. The meeting between the Argentine head of state and the leader of the PSOE was announced during Fernández’s second visit to Madrid, on May 11.

The tour of the Spanish prime minister is folded to relaunched economic recovery speech that the Argentine Executive seeks to capture. Sánchez arrives in Buenos Aires after having announced an internationalization plan for the Spanish economy that he will allocate 4,500 million euros to Latin America and that “places Argentina as one of the priority countries”, in his own words.

Consulted by Clarion, in the environment of the president of the Spanish government, admitted before traveling to Buenos Aires that the situation that Argentina is going through is critical; both in health and economics. The 10 percent drop in GDP in 2020 and the increase in the fiscal deficit, which went from -4.5 to -8.9, stood out. In 2018, Spanish investments in Argentina reached a ceiling of 9.8 billion euros.

Fernández and Sánchez seek to resume that path. They are friends. The president of the Spanish government received the candidate of the Frente de Todos after the PASO of 2019 and before the general election.

With this approach, according to the official program, at 10.45 – fifteen minutes after the reception of the Argentine head of state to Sánchez – a binational business forum with businessmen and trade unionists from both countries at the Bicentennial Museum. There will be a dozen references from agro, aeronautical industries (Iberia), from Telephone, fishing (Iberconsa), urban services and water management (Urbaser), Highways (Abertis); construction of hospitals (Bridges), gambling (Codere) among others. The Executive avoided confirming which Argentine businessmen will participate in the meeting.

Sánchez and Fernández will be in charge of closing the forum. In the Blanco Room, after the bilateral meeting in Fernández’s office, they will sign four documents. The first will be an update of the Strategic Action Plan, which was signed for the first time in 2006, during the presidency of Nestor Kirchner and was last updated in 2017, during the presidency of Mauricio Macri.

In addition, they will sign a joint declaration -the declaration of Buenos Aires- that will mark as priority issues the socioeconomic impact of the pandemic, social inclusion, the fight against poverty and inequality, the guarantee and promotion of human rights, gender, transfer of technologies, digital transformation and caring for the environment. In the same line, they will sign a statement on the exchange of diplomatic files referring to the last military dictatorship in Argentina and another on gender.

After his visit to the Casa Rosada, Sánchez will visit the memory museum in the former ESMA in the afternoon and will pay tribute to the Spaniards who disappeared during the dictatorship.

The President appears again in a profile, which is comfortable for him, a little further away from the noise of local politics. At the end of the month he will add mileage again, when he travels to Paris to meet once again with Emmanuel Macron.

Look also