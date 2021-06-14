After the publication of a new DNU and the return of face-to-face classes in some districts of the province of Buenos Aires, the Buenos Aires Chief of Cabinet, Carlos Bianco, defended the criteria of the Axel Kicillof government to return to the classroom and pointed to the opposition by “put sticks in the wheel”.

“Here in the province of Buenos Aires the law is respected”, highlighted the official in dialogue with Radio Province, as to mark differences with the authorities of the City.

“Rodríguez Larreta has decided as a rule of behavior not to respect the law, the DNU. The Chief of Staff (Felipe Miguel) has told us so in the last meeting we had with Cafiero. ‘We are not going to respect the DNU,’ he said, like this, loose body. It is a political decision. They are based on that ruling that supposedly gives them autonomy to take the measures they want. It seems to me very serious from the institutional point of view, “he analyzed.

Bianco then referred to the statement issued by Together for Change, in which he demanded the opening of all schools, and returned to the charge against the opposition. “Every measure that the national and provincial government takes, they come out to criticize it without any real argument,” he added.

The face-to-face classes continue to divide the waters between the ruling party and the opposition. Photo: Luciano Thieberger.

Through a statement entitled “All schools have to be open”, the main opposition force had criticized the policy applied by the Buenos Aires government and demanded that the governor “abandon improvisation in educational matters” and leave the “arbitrary” criteria.

Bianco defended himself against the accusations and explained that he had direct communication with all the mayors of Juntos por el Cambio last Saturday: “I spent three hours explaining point by point. They asked me a lot of questions. So they can’t say they weren’t aware of it. The regulations are published. “

After remarking that “the phase 2 districts cannot return to presence,” Bianco recalled that the Province established an “objective” criterion.

“We are going to recalculate the indicators and if there is a district that has an incidence of less than 500 cases and an occupation of less than 80% in intensive care, in that case they will return to face-to-face care, but there is no discrimination,” he insisted.

The statement from Together for Change had the support of Mauricio Macri, so Bianco appealed to the Chicana to respond: “I don’t know if it was before or after watching Netflix, but I’m not surprised. Because all his political strength was spent putting sticks in the wheel. “

Coronavirus cases in the province of Buenos Aires amounted to 1,727,975 after 3,795 new infections were confirmed in the last 24 hours. According to the Buenos Aires Ministry of Health, in addition 33,154 people died since the beginning of the pandemic in the country.

Beyond the chilling numbers, Bianco spoke of an improvement in recent weeks. “We made the weekly closing yesterday on Sunday, we had a drop in cases for the third consecutive week. They dropped an average of 16.6%. Since the cases began to drop, in three weeks we had a reduction of 30%” , he concluded.

AFG