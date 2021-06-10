Windows will support applications for Android smartphones. This is reported by the MSPoweruser edition.

Feature notice found in developer’s online repository Github… Hideyuki Nagase, chief software engineer at the company, has published a report on the operation of the Android emulator on the Linux subsystem. According to journalists, this may indicate that in Windows 11 it will be possible to run applications developed for Android smartphones.

The authors also explained that Microsoft has a Project Latte project, according to which third-party developers will be able to adapt their applications for Windows. Software developers will package Android programs in MSIX files and distribute them through the Microsoft Store. The user will then be able to run applications using the emulator.

At the same time, there is no information that the Google Play store will be integrated into the Android subsystem. Journalists noted that this raises questions about the usefulness of this innovation.

The release of the new version of Windows, which should receive support for Android applications, will take place on June 24. The OS is expected to be released under the name Windows 11.

In August 2020, it became known that native support for applications from smartphones appeared in Windows. The new feature will only be available on Samsung smartphones.