This Tuesday, Netflix continued with the revelations of his Geeked week, and this time, it was the turn of the series live-action from Cowboy bebop. As disclosed, this production already has an exit window.

It will be in the fall of this year that it will debut on this video-on-demand service. That’s right, after multiple delays this project will finally see the light of day. But it was not the only interesting news that was revealed of this new program.

Cowboy Bebop for Netflix was announced a long time ago

The announcement about the departure of the game was accompanied by the participation of the composer Yoko kanno. It was known since last year that she was involved, so the announcement is a reconfirmation.

For the unaware, Kanno is the artist who was in charge of musicalizing the original anime. So it is excellent news that it is confirmed to be on board again in this production. His work is well known around the world.

Netflix adaptation of Cowboy Bebop won’t be true to original

The role of this composer is so important that the video with which the news was announced is accompanied by a phrase. This is There’s no Bebop without Yoko (There is no Bebop without Yoko, in Spanish).

Just to emphasize the importance of that artist, who with her compositions helped create one of the most important anime in history. Yes, Cowboy bebop falls into this category next to Neon Genesis Evangelion Y Fullmetal alchemist for many fans.

The participation of Yoko Kanno was vital to make the TV series

According to what was announced, the filming of the series ended in mid-March. That was what one of the actresses involved in their participation revealed. In this case, Daniella Pineda, which embodies Faye valentine.

In addition to it, they participate John cho What Spike Spiegel, Mustafa shakir What Jet black, Alex Hassell What Vicious Y Elena Satina What Julia. Those were the artists that were advertised almost from the beginning of the project.

Of course, we must not forget the puppy (a Welsh corgi) that will give life to Ein, which was also shown before filming the series of Cowboy bebop.

Apart from the actors and actresses mentioned above, they also participate Geoff Stults In the role of Chalmers, Tamara tunie embodies Ana, Mason Alexander Park It is behind the Gren, Rachel House gives life to Mao, Ann truong serves as Shin Y Hoa xuande it is Lin.

