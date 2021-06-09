June has arrived, the month where videogames take center stage, with companies determined to announce and present all the news that will accompany the rest of the year and part of 2022. On this occasion, it is time to talk about one of the flagship games from Microsoft, which has been silent for a long time and everything seems to indicate that its presentation will be imminent in the next E3 2021 … I mean Forza Motorsport and Forza Horizon 5.

We have been hearing various rumors for some time now that these games would be presented this year. Let us remember that last year the new installment of the franchise, Forza Motorsport, was presented to the world, which included a reboot in the saga and which at that time was in development. About a year has passed since then, and according to numerous insiders, could be in the last stage of development, being able to be presented at the next conference, but with departure surely in 2022.

In this article, we will review the strongest rumors that have sounded from the biggest insiders, the characteristic image of the Microsoft conference (which has several secrets in it) and what is my opinion based on all this information, which is not small and has several edges.

The undisputed king, Forza Motorsport

First of all, we will start with the main franchise, that is, Forza Motorsport. We must bear in mind that this game was already presented at E3 last year, so the existence is already confirmed. Now, what is still not sure is what stage of development it is in and if it will finally arrive this year or not. According to the latest official information from Turn 10, the game is already in the Forza Feedback Panel program, whose purpose is to register various players to test the title before moving on to a beta phase or more “polished” output. Although the foregoing does not ensure your participation in the conference, it does show and imply that there is a more complete version of the game, that it can be playable and therefore “publishable”.

Turn 10 will show Forza Motorsport in motion very soon

According to this, we can guess that it will have a place in the next Microsoft conference. Possibly, It is the safest game of the Forza that is presented, because it already has several years of development. This is complemented in a very good way with the official image of the conference, which I will detail later.

Rumors of the prince, Forza Horizon 5

We are going to focus now on the other edge of this great saga, one that is even more popular than the main one, I mean the much rumored Forza Horizon 5. To begin, we must bear in mind that for this title there is no official information about it, They are just rumors and jobs that have been leaked over the months, but that indicate that something is moving on Xbox.

Several insiders in the sector, known for their correct predictions, have agreed that the new Playground Games has already been developed for some time, and that we may see it at the next E3 2021. In addition, it should be noted that among themselves they reaffirm the information they release through Twitter, so the information seems to be even more secure. Names like Klobrille, Idle Sloth, Jez Corden from Windows Central and Jeff Grub from GamesBeat, agree that at the next Xbox conference, Forza Horizon 5 will have a slot.

In some previous statements, Jeff Grub had commented that for a long time, specifically last year, knows important information about the title, but he had not wanted to share it so as not to “ruin” the surprise for the fans. Together, Grub himself together with Jez Corden, have declared throughout this year the possible settings that the game would have. First it was mentioned a lot that the setting would be Japan, but after various discredit, the next one that sounded and that has echoed so far, is Mexico.

In addition to all the above and thanks to our friends at Hobby consoles, some time ago an official Microsoft job listing was leaked, listing news from Fable and upcoming Forza. In the list, mention was made of three AAA titles from two Xbox franchises that are in development, so, knowing that there is a Fable and a Forza Motorsport, Everything seems to indicate that the third AAA would be Forza Horizon 5.

Will we see Forza Motorsport and Forza Horizon 5 at E3 2021?

According to all the official information and rumors that we have, along with my personal opinion, I think we will see both games at the next Xbox E3 2021 conference. For me, Forza Motorsport is the safest game to come out along with new information and Halo Infinite gameplay. This, because as I mentioned at the beginning, the game is already in a trial version for registered players, being quite advanced in development. As for Forza Horizon 5, I think it will also be announced, very slightly, but announced at the end of the day. Both will come out in 2022, for reasons of time in development and marketing strategy, since this year is yes or yes for Halo Infinite. In addition, as I anticipated at the beginning, the official image of the Microsoft conference is quite suggestive, giving us incredible clues of what will be seen in the presentation.

If we analyze the image well, we can see a circle with the focus of attention on Halo. As we begin to tour, we can observe a planet, deducing that Starfield is inside as well, resulting in a very assured announcement. But this does not stop here, since if we continue advancing and completing the “circle”, we can see the shape of a tire, a wheel too, that gives us clues about the Forza as we mentioned a few days ago.

This is how this whole environment is formed prior to E3, where from here, I’m almost sure that The upcoming Forza Motorsport and Forza Horizon 5 will be featured at E3 2021. We can only wait, schedule and live the conference next June 13 at 7:00 p.m. (Spanish time), where we will take more than one surprise.

