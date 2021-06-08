On June 9, the last volume that will conclude the publication of the manga of Shingeki no Kyojin. What is special about the launch of this article? That is a very simple question to answer and that interests many fans of the series.

The first thing you should know is that volume 34 of Shingeki no Kyojin includes additional content that could not be published in the journal Bessatsu Shonen Magazine from the publisher Kodansha for space issues.

With this in mind, an advance is currently circulating online to increase purchase expectations by readers. Of course, they do not release the most important parts, but the important thing is there.

Now, let’s not lose sight of the fact that Mexico we are already in volume 31 of Shingeki no Kyojin, so hopefully we could have the last volume this year. The same happens in USA where the publication date for the last quarter of 2021 is already confirmed.

And when does the second part of the last season of Shingeki no Kyojin arrive?

We already know that on June 9 the latest volume of Shingeki no Kyojin in Japan and that in North America we could receive that volume in the remainder of 2021. Now, what do we need? Have the ending of the anime.

The point here is that there is no exact date to see this expected end. If everything goes well, it is managed that it will be this year, when the winter season begins, but we cannot guarantee anything. We can only wait for some kind of official announcement.

It would be great to know if you liked the ending of Shingeki No Kyojin, do not stop sharing your opinion about the outcome of this manga through our social networks so that we can continue talking about the legacy left by the work of Hajime isayama.



