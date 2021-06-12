Will the “Delta” mutant postpone Johnson’s plans to lift the restrictions of “Corona”?

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed today, Saturday, his “grave concern” over the increase in infections with the “Delta” virus.

This statement reinforces expectations that Johnson intends to delay lifting the remaining restrictions in England.

Johnson is scheduled to announce, on Monday, whether it is possible to move forward with the expected lifting of restrictions on June 21, which includes ending restrictions on mixing between people.

But the rapid spread of the Delta strain, which was first discovered in India, threatens those plans, meaning the lifting of restrictions will be delayed by a month, the Daily Telegraph reported.

The four-week delay will mean a delay in lifting restrictions until July 19.

Although Johnson said officials would continue to study the data before making a final decision, he was less optimistic about the situation than he was at the end of May.

“It is clear that the Indian strain is more transmissible, and it is also true that cases are on the rise, and hospital admissions levels are rising,” Johnson said, in a television interview.

“Right now, we don’t know exactly to what extent this will increase the death rate, but it is clearly a matter of very serious concern,” he added.

The government has repeatedly said that its decisions at every stage of ending the general isolation measures are based on data.

And any decision Johnson takes will apply only to England, as the delegated governments in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland make most of their public health decisions.

Britain recorded 12 new deaths from Covid-19 on Saturday, down from 17 the day before, and 7,738 new cases of the virus, down from 8,125 cases yesterday, which was the highest daily total since February, government data showed.

The data also indicated that 41.29 million people received the first dose of the vaccine, while 29.5 million received the two doses.

Britain said the reproduction number and daily growth rates were also higher in the latest estimates, indicating that the epidemic is growing exponentially.

The total number of deaths caused by “Covid-19” in Britain exceeded 127,000, but the number of daily deaths decreased after the imposition of general isolation measures nationwide for the third time and the start of the introduction of vaccines quickly.

More than three-quarters of adults in Britain have received at least one dose of the vaccine against Covid-19.