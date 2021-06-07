The ‘God of Lies’ will be back in Loki, the new series of Disney Plus that will follow the story of the villain after the last events that occurred in Avengers: endgame.

Because the program will include several timelines, the Digital Spy site (via Areajugones) asked the scriptwriter of the fiction, Michael waldron, what characters of Marvel would appear at the premiere of the show.

“If they are within legal rights and this could be clarified, there would be no reason why we could not try to prosecute them,” the writer explained.

Likewise, Waldron mentioned to fans that they should “expect the unexpected.” This phrase has caused many netizens to speculate about the appearance of other superheroes or villains in the franchise.

Some character proposals that could appear in Loki are Thor, Heimdall, Grandmaster, Lady Loki and even Mephisto, the latter is one of the most anticipated after its absence in the WandaVision series.

What is the Loki series about?

Loki will be a time and space traveler throughout human history, but his plans will be threatened by the Agency for Temporal Variation, which recruits him to be one of its agents.

Loki – cast and characters

The cast will be headed by Tom Hiddleston. In turn, we will see Owen Wilson as the agent of the TVA (Temporary Variation Authority). Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant will also cast the series, albeit in roles that have yet to be revealed by Kevin Feige.

Tom Hiddleston – Loki

Owen Wilson – Mobius M. Mobius

Gugu Mbatha – Ra

Sophia Di Martino – Lady Loki

Wunmi Mosaku – Unknown role

Richard E. Grant – Unknown role.