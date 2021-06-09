Abnormal heat is predicted in the north of the European part of Russia in the coming days, this will lead to the risk of forest fires in the Northwestern Federal District (NWFD), said on June 10, scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, Roman Vilfand.

So, in the Leningrad region and St. Petersburg in the afternoon on Thursday it is predicted +26 degrees, on Friday – 25 degrees above zero, on Saturday +24 degrees. On Sunday, thermometers in the region will show +20 degrees.

“In the north of the European part of Russia, the temperature will be 6-8 degrees above normal. I mean St. Petersburg, the south of the Arkhangelsk region, the Novgorod, Vologda regions, the south of Komi “, – he is quoted as saying TASS…

According to the forecaster, an increased fire hazard is also expected in the Astrakhan, Kostroma, Orenburg, Yaroslavl regions, the republics of Tatarstan, Bashkortostan, Kalmykia, Chuvashia, Mordovia and Udmurtia.

A day earlier, Vilfand warned of frosts in several regions in the coming days.