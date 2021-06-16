ofKathrin Reikowski shut down

The police are investigating after a failed protest by Greenpeace. Before the European Championship game Germany-France, a Greenpeace activist accidentally landed in the stadium.

Update from June 16, 2021, 12.30 p.m.: The parachutist, who accidentally flew into the EM stadium in Munich on Tuesday evening, was apparently in mortal danger himself during his action. This is suggested by statements by the Bavarian Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann (CSU). “Because of the label ‘Greenpeace’, no snipers intervened here. If the police had come to a different assessment that it could be a terrorist attack, then the plane might have had to pay for the action with his life, ”Herrmann told Bild-Zeitung.

“A total flight ban has been expressly issued for the time of the European Championship over the Allianz Arena. I assume that Greenpeace knew that too, ”said the Bavarian Interior Minister. It would even have been justified to use firearms. “I can only emphatically condemn Greenpeace for repeatedly launching such irresponsible actions. That has nothing to do with well-understood environmental protection. “

An eyewitness of the incident was Katrin Habenschaden – third mayor of Munich and Green politician – who sat in the stadium. And criticism comes from her too: “Protest must always be peaceful and must not endanger other people,” she said. “That was life-threatening and pure luck that no more happened. With that, Greenpeace did a lot of harm. ”

Greenpeace protest in the EM stadium: parachutists get caught in rope construction

First report from June 16, 2021, 10.19 a.m.: Munich – This protest went wrong: Before the European Championship game Germany-France on Tuesday evening, a paraglider landed in the middle of the field of the Munich Arena. On his screen the inscription “Kick out oil”, something like “Throw the oil out”. According to a Greenpeace spokesman, the man wanted to protest against football sponsor Volkswagen – and shouldn’t actually end up in the stadium for this purpose.

The aim of the action was only to throw a large ball with the same protest label on the lawn, said Greenpeace. And to do this, the man should fly over the stadium. The environmentalists suspect that the wind got in his way. The parachutist got into the stadium himself, got caught in a rope construction and only slid past the grandstand by a hair’s breadth. But he injured two men who had to be treated in the hospital.

Football EM: Police investigate unsuccessful Greenpeace campaign, DFB and UEFA criticize

For the 38-year-old paraglider pilot from Baden-Württemberg, the action could now have further consequences. The police are investigating various offenses under the Criminal Code and the Aviation Act. Immediately after landing, the German defender Antonio Rüdiger helped the man to his feet – because he was still tangled in ropes. The police then took the activist away.

Munich: At the European Championship game France – Germany, a Greenpeace activist sails into the stadium. Markus Söder (CSU) announces the consequences. © Christian Charisius / dpa-Bildfunk

“The Munich Police Headquarters emphasizes that there is no understanding of such irresponsible actions, in which a considerable risk to human life is accepted,” said a statement from the police. Criticism of Greenpeace comes from almost all sides: The DFB condemned the action, the UEFA, host of the European Football Championship 2021 * spoke of a “reckless and dangerous action” that could have had serious consequences for many people.

“No trivial offense” – Markus Söder (CSU) announces the consequences of the Greenpeace campaign

Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) found clear words. “This is not a trivial offense,” he said in the morning on Bayerischer Rundfunk. And he confirmed that the action will not remain without consequences: “That will be dealt with precisely, these are clear violations.”

Greenpeace itself seems to be embarrassed about the whole thing. A spokesman admitted during the game that the action had failed. And the apology came promptly: “We’re so sorry,” he told the German press agency. On the Greenpeace Twitter account it was said: “This protest never had the intention of disrupting the game or injuring people.” In principle, Greenpeace actions are always peaceful and non-violent. (cat) *tz.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.

