We normally associate the sunscreens in summer, however, experts recommend using these creams during Everyday of the year. Why? To prevent the possible skin cancer by continued exposure to UVA and UVB rays.

By using sunscreen on a daily basis you can not only avoid this possible disease but you can also prevent signs of aging like wrinkles and blemishes.

According ‘The Skin Cancer Foundation’, should use sun protection «Any person from six months of age«. Before this age, children should not be exposed to the sun. In addition, they recommend using this type of cream every day of the year, even even when working in covered areas without direct exposure in the sun, as they indicate that most windows do not block UVA rays.

What sunscreen should I use?



Depending on the type of activity to be carried out, one type of sunscreen or another should be used. When it comes to going to the beach you should opt for a ‘waterproof’ one and with a high SPF, in addition to applying it every two hours. In the cloudy days You should also use this type of cream to prevent sun damage.

On a day-to-day basis, from ‘The Skin Cancer Foundation’ they recommend using sun protection with FPS of 15 or more, as long as you are only going to be outside for a few minutes.

The activity to be carried out is not the only thing that should be taken into account. You can also look through the natural environment and opt for creams that do not harm the seas or oceans.

The sunscreen should be applied not only when going to the beach or when going outside during the summer months but every day of the year, even in winter and when it’s cloudy, and when we are going to be indoors.