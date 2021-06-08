Johnson & Johnson is one of the COVID vaccines currently in use in the United States, a country that would have millions of undistributed doses due at the end of June.

According The Wall Street Journal, both the state health departments and the federal government do not know what to do with the surplus stock.

The media pointed out that the possibility that many vaccines have garbage as their destination, while many countries need them, they are pressure for Joe Biden to share.

However, there are few solutions as whether to administer them quickly, or distribute them in other countries, there would be very little time left.

Why were Johnson & Johnson reserves unapplied?

In part, vaccination campaigns in the United States and Europe became more complicated after US health authorities recommend suspending the administration of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J).

The agencies noted as a “precaution” postpone applications due to blood clots.

Of the 6.8 million Americans who have already received the J&J single-dose vaccine, only six experienced this type of clot between six and thirteen days after inoculation.

These data were provided by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

These clots lodged in the veins that drain blood from the brain and were associated with a low platelet count.

The six cases were reported in women between the ages of 18 and 48, assured the FDA.

Despite these reactions, according to the FDA, “at this time, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare“.

Johnson & Johnson’s response

The laboratory, through a statement, confirmed that he was aware of the reports of “thromboembolic events.”

And he stated that “a clear causal relationship has not been established between these rare events” and their doses.

What’s more, the company said it will delay the delivery of doses to Europe. “We have made the decision to proactively delay the delivery of our vaccine in Europe.”

J&J added that it is reviewing the cases with the European health authorities, according to the AFP news agency.



What the European Medicines Agency said about Johnson & Johnson

The AEM explained that The benefits of getting the vaccine outweigh the risks for most people.

Despite this observation, several countries limited the application of these doses. The UK recommended alternatives to people under the age of 30.

While the US FDA indicated that the use of heparin for these cases, apparently associated with the J&J vaccine, can be very dangerous.

Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Storage in the United States

Some hospitals in different parts of the United States claim that the Pfizer, J&J and Moderna vaccines expire at the end of this summer.

These institutions have indicated that the most important reserves so far are doses of Johnson & Johnson.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Philadelphia has 42,000 doses of J&J about to expire.

While Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Oklahoma, Ohio and Arkansas are some of the states that report that they have thousands of doses of J&J about to expire.

“It is impossible that at the end of June we will not expire thousands of vaccines“said Danielle Hilborn, who helps oversee vaccines for McLaren Health Care Corp.

This hospital system, based outside of Flint, Michigan, has over 3,500 doses of J&J expiring this month, despite having transferred the doses between different hospitals.

Hospitals and the public health departments that offer the vaccines have started special promotions to use J&J vaccines before they expire.

Some health systems have redistributed them, in and out of their networks, and some states have redirected them to doctor’s offices, pharmacies, or other states.



The White House Response to Johnson & Johnson Vaccines

Faced with this pause by J&J, the White House said that the suspension of the application of this vaccine will not have a “significant” impact on the immunization campaign.

In fact, J & J’s vaccine represents less than 5% of the 45% of total inoculates in the country.

The J&J vaccine it is very convenient because it can be stored in common refrigerators and only requires one dose.

Unlike those of Pfizer and Moderna that need two to generate immunity and a deep freeze system.

J & J’s drug received emergency use clearance from the FDA in late February, but despite its ease, it was plagued by production delays and manufacturing errors at the Baltimore plant.

Before this break, J&J had already suffered distribution problems that caused the waste of 15 million doses.