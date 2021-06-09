Ahmed Atef (Cairo)

The name of the Korean singer Kim Taehyung (Park Jimin), known as a member of BTS, and many know him by the nickname (V), and has a huge fan base, the short tweeting platform «Twitter» for two whole days. The reason for his popularity on Twitter is after he surprised his band members and ARMY with his strange habits, which they said make them laugh out loud, especially since (V) revealed himself in an interview with E Now, that earlier he did not have a great voice, and said: “My vocal teacher used to scold me for the way I sang.” In addition, his bandmates revealed that he walks and talks in his sleep, and one day he asked for food late, especially because of his eating habits, as his colleagues revealed that dieting is difficult when Kim is around. V’s habits certainly show that he’s still an innocent kid, which is a rarity these days, while the Bangtan Boys are currently ahead of the massive success of Butter, which has turned into a world chart-topper.