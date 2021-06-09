Mercadona is a brand that is part of our day to day. Almost all of us will have visited one of their supermarkets, we have tried some of their white label products, and we will even have hummed their now famous song. However, the mystery about why this name, which is now so common in our day to day, has been solved by the company itself through Twitter.

And it has been resolved after a Twitter user raised the question by directly mentioning the company. This user posed three options, the first, let it be the market union and donate (which is the way to say woman in Valencian). Another option posed by the user is that it was a way of saying market.

The other option, and what was it the correct one is that Mercadona’s name comes from an Italian pasta company. In this case, the name of the pasta was with a double “n”, and the Roig brothers decided to remove an “n” from it to create a brand that accompanies us every day today.

The idea was Francisco Roig

As the company’s own community manager has explained, The name occurred to Francisco Roig, brother of the president of the company Juan Roig, on a trip to Italy. Paco Roig saw in Italy the name of that Italian pasta company and They decided to remove an “n” to make up the current name of their company.

Despite this “confession” on social media, since 2017 the reason for the name of the company is known, when own Juan Roig at the congress of the Association of Mass Consumption Companies (Aecoc), told the origin of the company name and denied the false belief that it came from the union of the term market and donate.