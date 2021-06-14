The NATO Secretary-General said that the alliance countries should develop a common and strong policy to counter the rising rise of China, adding, “We are not entering a new cold war with China, which is not our enemy.”

The Secretary-General of NATO noted that China is making extensive military investments and developing nuclear weapons, noting that “China’s military influence is a challenge.”

“China is getting close to us. We see them in cyberspace, we see China in Africa, but we also see China investing heavily in our critical infrastructure,” he told reporters at NATO headquarters before the leaders began arriving for the summit.

On Afghanistan, the Secretary-General of NATO said: “We will continue to provide support to the Afghan forces even after the withdrawal from Afghanistan.”

NATO leaders hope to open a new chapter in transatlantic relations at a summit with US President Joe Biden, agreeing to focus on tackling climate change for the first time as well as countering China’s military rise.

The summit, which the NATO Secretary-General described as a “pivotal moment”, aims to turn the page on four years of tension with Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, who shook confidence in the Western alliance by calling it “obsolete”.

Diplomats say that the 30 allies meeting in Brussels They look to help the nuclear-armed coalition founded in 1949 address threats ranging from harsh weather that could exacerbate conflicts to Russian attempts to undermine Western democracies through covert attacks.

Diplomats said it was likely that attempts would be discussed Russia to divide the West ahead of Biden’s meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Geneva on Tuesday.