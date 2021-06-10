Google receives more than 6 billion per day, according to Live Stats. Retina illustration

Who hasn’t googled something? Very few, surely. But of the more than 1,000 million users who do use it, most tend to make the same mistakes due to ignorance or laziness. Errors that make us spend valuable time browsing the search engine or even find what we are looking for.

One of the senior scientific researchers at Google, Daniel Russell, has excelled in a statement some of the most common mistakes that prevent users from finding the desired results.

Mistakes that you have surely made:

Perform only one search. Experts suggest conducting at least two or three searches, especially if it is a complex topic. Internet users usually assume that the first answers that appear are the most appropriate. In fact, 75% of users never go beyond the first page of results, according to HubSpot. But sometimes you have to search a little more. Despite the fact that Google has implemented the MUM (Multitasking Unified Models) function, which allows some complex tasks that currently require more than one query to be reduced to a single search, experts insist on multiple searches and more visits pages. There is life and information beyond page one. Do not check the credibility of the sources. This is an error that persists on all internet platforms. For this reason, Google has announced the implementation of About this result, an option that offers details about the web page to be consulted. The tool makes it possible to make the description of the page visible, when it was indexed for the first time and if the connection is secure. The search engine will later add data such as comments from other sources and related articles. Do not define search terms. You also have to tell Google where and what exactly to look for, with all the options that come to mind. A useful technique is Navigate in parallelIn other words, try different variations of the search in different browser tabs and compare the results obtained. For example, search Books about happiness, works on joy, bestsellers on how to be happy“, etc. It should be remembered that Google also allows searches through images, videos, news and maps, among others, so the company advises not to limit yourself to text when searching. Search for products … without searching for them. Users now have it easier to find products on Google Shopping through Lens, the function that allows you to locate the products that appear in the screenshots of Google Photos. Do not add quotes in the word or phrase. In Google, quotes are a shortcut. For example, “technology” shortens the search and tells Google to only search for specific expressions within those quotes. Used to search for statements or titles of movies and songs. For example, if you write “its up to you, new york”, Google will identify that it is the In Google, quotes are a shortcut. For example, “technology” shortens the search and tells Google to only search for specific expressions within those quotes. Used to search for statements or titles of movies and songs. For example, if you write “its up to you, new york”, Google will identify that it is the famous song by Frank Sinatra, “New York, New York.” Although it can also make other recommendations, such as New York books and tourist guides. Don’t use hyphens. In addition to quotes, another shortcut is hyphens. If they are added before a word, that term will be excluded from the displayed results. For example, if you are looking for decoration for the dining room, but you already have a table, you can exclude that term from your search like this: -table-. You will make sure that Google finds chairs, crockery, ornaments for you … everything except tables. Do not add a vertical bar. This symbol (|) will show websites that have some or all of the terms you want to search for. And the vertical bar means or for Google. For example, if you type chair | table, the seeker understands it as chair or table”. Avoid points. If you add a colon (..) between two numbers (1970..2020), results within those ranges will be displayed.

Google owns 75.23% of the share in the search market Baidu with 9.45% and Yahoo with 2.66%, according to Search Engine Market Share. In addition, it receives more than 80,218 searches per second and more than 6 billion per day, according to Live Stats. With the data in your favor, learning to use the most widely used search engine in the world and one of the access doors to all the information on the Internet is not only necessary, but vital.

