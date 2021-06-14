The race to become the greatest tennis player in history, the Greatest Of All Times (GOAT) that Anglo-Saxons like so much, is on fire. With Novak Djokovic stepping on the gas after his victory in five sets against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Roland Garros final, which meant his second title in Paris and 19th Grand Slam, the Serbian has placed himself at a single championship to match Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer, with 20.

The triumph of Nole (34 years old) over Rafa Nadal (35) in the semifinals of Roland Garros has special significance, because it knocks down a wall. The Spanish is the owner and lord of the tournament with 13 titles, but now the Balkan promises war in his sanctuary next year. While, Roger Federer, on the brink of 40 years who will turn 8 August, has not won a ‘major’ since Australia 2018… maybe too long. This year he withdrew from Roland Garros as a precaution after undergoing two knee surgeries last year.