Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s decision to host the tournament is controversial. Argentina and Colombia, for example, withdrew as organizers due to the increasing number of corona infections in those countries. Brazil is not doing much better with the pandemic, nevertheless the opening match between the host country and Venezuela went on on Sunday. Brazil won – Venezuela had called up fifteen new football players on Saturday due to positive tests among the players to strengthen the team.

WHO thinks G7 countries should share more vaccines with poor countries

The World Health Organization (WHO) warns that the spread of the coronavirus worldwide is faster than the vaccination campaign. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told international news agencies on Monday that the G7 countries of Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States should donate more vaccines to poor countries. “We need more and we need them faster.”

“Right now, the virus is multiplying faster than the distribution of vaccines,” Tedros said. The WHO believes that countries are not yet doing enough to contain the virus. The organization advocates that at the next G7 summit, in 2022 in Germany, at least 70 percent of the global population must be vaccinated against the corona virus. “We need 11 billion doses for that. The G7 and G20 can make that possible,” Tedros said.

He pointed out that “more than 10,000 people die every day” worldwide from Covid-19. “These communities need vaccines. Now and not next year.” This weekend, the seven richest countries in the world pledged at a summit in Britain to increase their donation to more than a billion doses. That’s 130 million more doses than an earlier pledge in February. The G7 also wants to reform and strengthen the WHO, to prevent future pandemics.