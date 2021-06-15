Again infections detected at the Copa América, lowest number of infections in India since March
- With players and staff on the South American football tournament the Copa América, 41 corona infections have been detected up to and including Sunday, 31 of which in players.
This was announced by the Ministry of Health of host country Brazil on Monday. On Saturday, 13 players and employees were tested positive. The Brazilian authorities did not mention on Monday which teams have been affected by the latest series of infections; the first series of infections was detected in the Venezuelan, Bolivian and Colombian teams. Positively tested players and employees must be quarantined and not allowed to play. It is not known whether teams will drop out due to the detected infections.
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s decision to host the tournament is controversial. Argentina and Colombia, for example, withdrew as organizers due to the increasing number of corona infections in those countries. Brazil is not doing much better with the pandemic, nevertheless the opening match between the host country and Venezuela went on on Sunday. Brazil won – Venezuela had called up fifteen new football players on Saturday due to positive tests among the players to strengthen the team.
- It Indian The Ministry of Health reported on Tuesday the lowest number of corona infections since the end of March: 64,471 new positive corona tests. At the height of the devastating second wave in the country, about five times as many infections were diagnosed daily, according to official counts. The actual number of corona infections is probably higher, because not everyone is tested. Now that India is doing better, the government is also starting to relax the measures: shopping centres, markets and restaurants are allowed to reopen in some states, including the city of New Delhi.
- In the US state of Georgia A 30-year-old man shot and killed a supermarket cashier after an argument over wearing a face mask. This is reported by the local police in a statement. A security guard intervened and got into a gunfight with the gunman. Both the gunman and the guard were taken to hospital with injuries. The man was arrested on his way out. “People have their own opinion about wearing a mask – it’s a sensitive topic these days,” the local sheriff said in a news conference. Grocery store workers can ask customers in Georgia to wear face masks, but cannot require it by law.
WHO thinks G7 countries should share more vaccines with poor countries
The World Health Organization (WHO) warns that the spread of the coronavirus worldwide is faster than the vaccination campaign. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told international news agencies on Monday that the G7 countries of Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States should donate more vaccines to poor countries. “We need more and we need them faster.”
“Right now, the virus is multiplying faster than the distribution of vaccines,” Tedros said. The WHO believes that countries are not yet doing enough to contain the virus. The organization advocates that at the next G7 summit, in 2022 in Germany, at least 70 percent of the global population must be vaccinated against the corona virus. “We need 11 billion doses for that. The G7 and G20 can make that possible,” Tedros said.
He pointed out that “more than 10,000 people die every day” worldwide from Covid-19. “These communities need vaccines. Now and not next year.” This weekend, the seven richest countries in the world pledged at a summit in Britain to increase their donation to more than a billion doses. That’s 130 million more doses than an earlier pledge in February. The G7 also wants to reform and strengthen the WHO, to prevent future pandemics.
Welcome to a new blog
Here keeps NRC the most important developments regarding the corona pandemic. This was the most important news of Monday 14 June.
- The Dutch economy will this year “strong and smooth” recovery of the corona recession, according to De Nederlandsche Bank.
- The number of corona patients in Dutch hospitals is slightly increased; the LCPS reported that 681 people are currently hospitalized with the virus. The number of new positive tests however, decreased further.
- The outgoing cabinet wants the Netherlands Saturday 26 June already further unlocked, four days ahead of schedule. The NOS and news agency ANP report this on Monday, based on sources from The Hague.
- People from the year of birth 1994 can make their appointments online for a corona vaccination on Monday from about 10.00 pm. Vaccination is getting faster and faster: being last week 1.7 million shots set – a new record.
Read also the entire blog from Monday 14 June back
Leave a Reply