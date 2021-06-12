Who loves the dog the most? Sooner or later this dilemma arises in all families. Will he love the human mom more? Or is he doting on his bipedal dad? Maybe if there are human brothers and sisters, maybe he loves being with them to play and have fun. A couple found a way to test for affection. Will it work with everyone?

Cookie is a very happy little dog. He certainly has no shortage of love and attention, because he is the center of the family, as assured The Dodo by Kamila Omarova, the puppy’s mother, told The Dodo. He is also a very intelligent dog, very sweet, very courageous and with a strong personality.

Everyone loves Cookie in the house and they live for him. Obviously the dog also loves them, like all little dogs who show their affection for their two-legged friends in every way. Recently though Kamila and her husband decided to test her affection in a simply incredible way.

The other day Kamila Omarova and her partner they decided to do a little experiment, the dog challenge, to figure out who occupied the biggest part of Cookie’s heart. A way to test his affection and understand who he loved the puppy most.

The couple stood on opposite sides of Cookie, both at the same distance. Then at the same time she and he started running in opposite directions to see who Cookie would follow. Perhaps that would have said who the favorite parent was.

Who loves the dog the most? Here’s what the couple discovered

We both thought he would choose the other person. When he reacted that way, we were genuinely incredulous.

It was not easy for Cookie to choose between the two. And in the end the challenge ended in a draw. Indeed, the dog won, and in the end proved to love them both. Puppy love is so great!