Religious ultranationalism, a heavy-handed discourse against the Palestinians, the defense of the Israeli annexation of the occupied West Bank or economic neoliberalism mark the career of Naftali Bennett, the new prime minister of an alternative government to Benjamin Netanyahu for the first time in twelve years.

According to the government pact will hold the post of prime minister during the first half of the legislature, and then he would cede it to the centrist Yair Lapid.

Bennett, born in the city of Haifa in 1972 into a Jewish family emigrated from the United States, was a close ally of the still head of government: he held ministries such as Defense or Education in previous Executives, and despite his growing reluctance and disagreements, he was key in many of the coalitions that kept Netanyahu in power, which he served from 2013 to 2020.

To the right of Netanyahu

With his head crowned with a kippah, Bennett is a religious of moderate line, military in the reserve and a former billionaire businessman with an ideological profile more right-wing than Netanyahu, who was veering towards more pragmatic positions to end Israel’s political blockade and aspire to be prime minister.

His party, Yamina, won 7 seats in the March elections, and despite being a low figure in a Chamber of 120 with other forces with similar or greater representation, it became key actor being one of the formations with the capacity to tip the balance both towards Netanyahu and towards the so-called “change bloc”, which today reached an agreement to form the next Executive.

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s prime minister since 2009, would be left out of power. Photo: AFP

After more than two months of comings and goings and contacts with both sides, Bennett announced his intention to create a coalition with the centrist Yair lapid, opponent and leader of the broad set of anti-Netanyahu parties, in exchange for the latter giving him the first two years as head of government.

He will therefore lead a government of great ideological diversity, made up of groups that go from the left to the extreme right, including Arab parties.

“For the Executive to be successful, we need all partners to act with restraint,” Bennett said in a conciliatory tone speech, where he specified that each of the parts of the coalition will have “equal voting and veto power.”

Even so, he stressed that his Executive “will not hand over territories”, in reference to the occupation of the West Bank or East Jerusalem, “nor will he be afraid to launch a military operation if necessary”, such as the last offensive of the Israeli Army against the Gaza militias. .



A demonstration in support of the new “coalition for change” that was formed in -Israel to dethrone Benjamin Netanyahu, this Wednesday in Tel Aviv. Photo: AFP

Former businessman and military in the reserve

Bennett himself is a veteran in the military tradition that permeates IsraelIn 1990, he began mandatory service as a soldier and rose to commander in one of the country’s most prestigious combat forces, the elite Sayeret Matkal unit.

It is not a unique case: other leaders such as Netanyahu himself or former Prime Minister Ehud Barak also went through it previously.

To Bennett’s military success is added the business: with only 26 years founded a high-tech startup dedicated to anti-fraud, Cyota, with which he became a millionaire when he sold it in 2005 for 145 million dollars (about 109 million euros).

In 2006 he returned to the Army to participate in the Second Lebanon War and entered politics as a member of Netanyahu’s Likud, of whom he was an advisor and close collaborator for 16 months, until 2008.



Yair Lapid, an opposition leader from the center, achieved consensus for a grand coalition of government in Israel. Photo: DPA

However, despite the initial chemistry since Netanyahu was one of Bennett’s first political references, the disagreements and enmity between the two grew rapidly until they cut their ties.

Leader of the West Bank settlers

Bennett then turned to promoting his own agenda: between 2010 and 2012 he was CEO of Yesha, a body that brings together the West Bank’s settler leaders, and founded the ultra-nationalist collective “Israel Shelí” (My Israel) with Ayelet Shaked, another emblematic leader. right-wing who accompanies him to this day as his number two.

After the 2013 elections, both entered Parliament for the first time with the Habait Hayehudí (Jewish Home) party, which was the fourth force after a campaign in which it exhibited a nationalist and militaristic message with modern tone and innovative communication strategy based on media and social networks such as YouTube, Facebook or Twitter.

Since then, with his clean image and impeccable English that also projected him internationally, Bennett defended the old ideas of the more extreme right, such as the resounding rejection of the creation of a Palestinian state, the expansion of colonies or the annexation of two thirds of the occupied West Bank, a project that Netanyahu himself wanted to launch last year and that was finally put on hold.

However, the ultranationalist – who unlike other Israeli political leaders does not live in a settlement, but in Raanana, a wealthy town near Tel Aviv – you should moderate your postures in order not to be “against any sector or any group,” as he himself affirmed this Sunday as a credential to advocate for unity.

Source: EFE

CB and PB