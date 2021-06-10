The third Marvel series exclusively for Disney Plus just released. Loki hit streaming television screens and was very well received in his first episode.

With the recent news that the character is gender fluid, it’s worth brushing up on the so-called ‘God of Deception’. In this note we will tell you a little more about the origin of the character that comes from Norse mythology.

Origin of Loki

Although the endearing Marvel villain was created by Stan Lee, Larry Lieber, and Jack Kirby for the comics, Loki actually originates from Norse mythology. In fact, the creatives of the superhero house were inspired by their ancient history to give life to the character we have seen in the movies of the UCM and now in his own series.

Both the story of Loki like the Thor They were inspired by Norse legends that for a long time were part of the past Germanic religion. In this one, Thor is a god who is worshiped by the Vikings and other Scandinavian settlers, while Loki is described in two ways that can sometimes seem contradictory.

If we read the Poetic Edda, a compilation of Nordic poems hundreds of years old in which appears Loki, we can understand that the character on certain occasions offers his support to the gods of asgard. However, in the other large part of the verses written about him, it is very clear that the only thing he seeks is to generate discord and all kinds of problems.

Loki’s powers

One of the similarities that the Marvel Loki with that of the norse mythology is that you can change your appearance as you like. Although in the UCM He has been seen to become several heroes or even his own father Odin, in the writings of the Poetic Edda he is mostly transformed into a variety of animals such as a salmon, a bird, a fly, a horse, etc.

Children of Loki

In Norse mythology Loki has had several children who are divided between human creatures and monstrous beings. We leave you each of them below:

With the giant Angrboda

Fenrir: giant wolf predestined to end Odin’s life in the Norse apocalypse better known as Ragnarök.

Jörmundgander: sea ​​serpent predestined to end Thor.

Hela: goddess of the realm of the dead.

With the goddess Sigyn

Narfi: Nótt’s father, the personification of the night.

Valid: later transformed into a rabid wolf to split Narfi’s throat, as a punishment for Loki.

With Svadilfari

Sleipnir: Eight-legged horse conceived when Loki transformed into a mare.

Others

In accordance with Hyndluljóð, a story that is considered part of the Poetic Edda, Loki also gave birth to a monster after eating a half-roasted woman’s heart.

Why is he called the ‘Master of Deception’?

What is implied in most of the poems of the Poetic Edda is that Loki is simply a being who lives to create problems in the most unpleasant way possible. Thus, to deceive the gods, he uses his most powerful weapon: deception.

Based on very elaborate lies he sows the weeds and generates chaos, he is called the ‘Master of Deception’. What’s more, thanks to his powers and other stories, he has also been called the ‘God of Lies’, the ‘Shapeshifter’ and the ‘Trick Maker’.

Death of Loki in Norse mythology

Ultimately, Loki’s fate doesn’t end up being so pleasant. After being caught by Thor, the gods finally transform their son Ok in a wolf that devours his brother Narfi. With the remaining viscera of this, ‘Master of Deception’ is tied to a large stone block in which a viper is placed on his head that drips poison, causing him unbearable and immense pain.

Loki Series Premiere on Disney Plus

The Loki series premiered today June 9, 2021 through Disney Plus. Its first chapter can already be seen worldwide through the streaming platform.

The next chapter of Loki will arrive next Wednesday June 16 and will continue Loki’s adventures with the AVT and his path in this new adventure where timelines play a very important role.

