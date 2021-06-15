Loki, the new Disney Plus series premiered its first chapter last Wednesday and as expected, the theories and leaks have not been long in coming. Now, with the revelations of the first episode, the future of the brother of Thor and the possible appearance of Lady Loki are at stake.

In this note, we tell you about the origin of this version of the most charismatic and cunning villain of Marvel, in addition to its possible impact on everything we have seen of the superhero house.

ATTENTION: THIS NOTE CONTAINS SPOILERS.

Who is Lady Loki in the comics?

Lady Loki is, in a nutshell, the female version of Loki. Its origin is in the history of Thor after the Ragnarok, the apocalyptic event that ends all Asgard and through which all ‘Asgardians’ later reincarnate as humans.

In said story, the land of the ‘hammer hero’ is in Oklahoma, United States. There, where all his friends reside, he finds Sif, one of the strongest and closest Asgardian warriors to Thor. However, over time it is discovered that Loki had actually usurped this woman’s convalescent body by lodging his mind within her.

Lady Loki in the comics with Sif

In the mood for a new beginning, he gains the trust of his brother, but as expected of the ‘God of lies’, he again tries to defeat Thor with the help of his most terrible enemies and rise as the king of asgard.

In this period in which Loki it is inside of Sif and he goes back to doing his thing in order to obtain the power of his land, he is known as Lady Loki.

What is the connection between Loki and Lady Loki?

The relationship you have Loki with Lady Loki it is based purely on the manipulation of the warrior’s body by the villain’s mind. However, in the series, it is still unknown how this female version will be introduced to the main story. What’s more, it is still unknown if it will have the same origin as in the comics or even if it is another female character.

After some photos of Loki’s recording set were leaked in 2020, expectations for seeing the female version of the villain in action rose a lot. The eyes of the most attentive fans could not help noticing that the outfit he was wearing Sophia di martino It was very similar to the one used by the character in the first movie of Avengers Y Thor.

Leaking possible Lady Loki – Loki in Avengers

With the leaps in time and the care of the timelines that the new series of Disney Plus, the chances of seeing different versions of Loki the excitement of Marvel fans are already open.

Why would Ladi Loky be important in the MCU?

If we compare the history of the comic with that of the UCM, you can talk about various theories about the future of Loki and even about the Avengers and the rest of the universe of movies and series.

Among the evil feats that Loki has performed in the comics, is having tried to rewrite his past to be adopted by Odin and even to make a pact with Norman osborn to have access to Dark avengers in order to unleash an attack on Asgard.

In the development of the last point above, when the climax of the battle arrives, his entire plan ends in a massacre that can only be stopped by the Avengers. So, in a last act of repentance, Loki faces Sentry (a powerful being) and ends up perishing in battle.

Taking into account all of the above and the great door that the Loki series is now opening, we would not only be under the possible appearance of his female version, but also of his chaotic plans during his female stage.

Thor vs. Lady Loki

After so many theories about Wandavision and the future Doctor Strange movie in the Multiverse of Madness, it would not be very crazy to talk about the arrival of the Dark avengers or some villains from Spider-man What Norman osborn.

Even with the proximity of the movie Thor: Love & Thunder, we could get to see the fight between Jane Foster as the new Thor against Lady Loki, as it happens at a certain point in the comics. Although Tom Hiddleston recently confirmed that we would not see his character in the fourth installment of the god of thunder, anything is possible in the UCM.

For now, it should be remembered that, even the appearance of Lady Loki is not confirmed and only appears as a very strong possibility that can be corroborated chapter by chapter in the Loki series, whose second chapter arrives this Wednesday 16 through the platform of Disney Plus streaming.