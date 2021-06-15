“Who murdered me here?” Asks a smiling, bespectacled young man, photographed on a huge sign posted next to a bike path on the outskirts of the German town of Bayreuth. With the unusual initiative, the police of the Bavarian region of Upper Franconia try for the first time to hunt down a murderer. In this case, that of the 24-year-old young man and computer expert Daniel W., whose body was found stabbed next to a bicycle lane and pedestrian path near the University of Bayreuth in August 2020. Both the victim’s family and the prosecutor in charge of the The case gave the green light to the police proposal to try to find witnesses who could help clarify a case that has been unsolved for almost a year.

The poster, of enormous dimensions, has been placed next to the scene of the crime and in the same one appears the direct number of the «Special Commission for bike lanes» in charge of the investigation, the SoKo «Radweg». A spokesperson for the same stressed that they have no intention of giving up any option that could lead to a new lead and that the agents are aware that “this new form of communication” is the subject of debate among the population, but that they have managed to draw attention to the case and perhaps that will awaken the memory of someone who can make a decisive contribution to investigators. They acknowledged, however, that they had never taken a similar step before.

The lifeless body of Daniel W. was discovered in the early morning of August 19, 2020 by casual passers-by on a bike path next to the Wagnerian city’s university. According to the autopsy, he was stabbed. Since then, the police have not been able to solve the crime, not even after attending a popular television program in which citizen collaboration is requested to solve complicated cases or find the whereabouts of wanted criminals. None of the more than 60 leads obtained at the time led to the identification of a possible suspect.

Last January criminologists specializing in profiling identified two types of possible killers. One of them would have psychological problems and have acted out of irrational fear when feeling threatened. The second would have turned a murderous fantasy into reality. Meanwhile, Daniel’s family hopes that the image of the young man on an advertising poster will help to find out what happened on the fateful night in which he lost his life.