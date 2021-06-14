The ruling of the Court of Cassation upheld the death penalty for Abd al-Rahman al-Bar, Muhammad Biltaji, Safwat Hegazy, Osama Yassin, Ahmed Aref, Ihab Wajdi Muhammad, Muhammad Abd al-Hayy, Mustafa Abd al-Hayy al-Farmawi, Ahmad Farouk Kamel, Haitham al-Sayed al-Arabi, Muhammad Mahmoud Ali Zenati, and Abd al-Azim Ibrahim Muhammad in the case of organizing the Rabaa sit-in.

The court also reduced the penalty for 31 from death to life, and the death case of the accused expired, and the rest of the judgments were upheld by the judgments handed down against them in the Rabaa dissolution case.

The case dates back to 2013, when thousands of Brotherhood supporters staged a sit-in in Rabaa Al-Adawiya Square in Nasr City, Cairo, following the ouster of former President Mohamed Morsi.

Egypt designated the Brotherhood a terrorist group in late 2013, after it was implicated in a number of bloody attacks on security forces following Morsi’s ouster.