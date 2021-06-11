Mohammed Syed Ahmed (Abu Dhabi)

The first national team continued its successful march in the Asian qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, with a deserved 5-0 victory against Indonesia, at Zabeel Stadium in Al-Wasl Club, achieving the third victory in a row to reach the 15th point, and it is preparing to face the decisive “Tuesday” next in the last round of matches Group G against Vietnam, who defeated Malaysia (2-1) and precedes “Al-Abyad” by two points at the top of the group, with the hope of taking the lead and qualifying for the decisive round.

The first place in each group qualifies for the final round of World Cup qualifiers, along with the five best second-placed teams in the eight groups (after Qatar won the fifth group lead). The goals of “Al-Abyad”, Ali Mabkhout “two goals”, Fabio Lima “two goals” and Tigali.

Our team waited until the 22nd minute to pose a real danger to Indonesia’s goal when Khalfan Mubarak shot and was pushed away by goalkeeper Mohamed Rayandi to be followed by Ali Mabkhout and sent with his right to open the scoring for our team with the first goal in the 22nd minute, which is Mabkhout’s fourth goal in the goal of Indonesia in particular after, and “Al-Abyad” continued his pressure after that. Fabio Lima scored his fourth goal in the qualifiers, and consolidated the team’s lead with the second goal with a superb header after 6 minutes, taking advantage of Mahmoud Khamis’ cross in the 28th minute.

The Saudi referee, Muhammad Al-Huwaish, awarded a penalty after a handball to Walid Abbas inside the area, carried out by Ivan Dimas, the captain of the Indonesian team, and Ali Khaseef starred in stopping it in the 39th minute, and then prepared Ali Mabkhout in a clever way for Khalfan Mubarak, but the goalkeeper managed to remove it to finish “Al-Abyad” the half ahead. Two clean goals.

The start of the second half was exciting, as the first seconds of it witnessed a chance for Mabkhout, the goalkeeper forced to leave his area to reach Lima, who sent it into the empty goal, but she missed the three woods, and the pressure resulted in a penalty kick committed by Adam Steano with Khalfan Mubarak, from which Ali Mabkhout scored the third and second goal. He personally in the match to raise his score to 10 goals in the qualifiers and to 75 international goals in 91 matches.

In a “scenario” similar to his first goal, Fabio Lima added the second goal with a header after a cross from Mahmoud Khamis at the 55th minute, and the Indonesia goalkeeper starred in the remaining time of the match and prevented as many difficult opportunities, before Tigali added his first goal in the qualifiers and advanced to our team with the fifth goal in the goal Indonesia, after a pass from Majid Hassan at the 86th minute, after he entered the substitute for Ali Mabkhout by 5 minutes, to end the meeting by renewing our team’s victory over Indonesia in the second round by five clean, after he had defeated him with the same result in the first round.