What a game that awaits us in the Euro 2020, worthy of a final, because in his debut in this tournament, will begin the participation of the group of death, where France and Germany They will be facing each other at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

This Tuesday the two most recent world champions, the Bleus Y Bavarians, Who they promise a spectacular game, since we know with the quality that both teams have, although the favorite to win this duel are the locals, who have shown greater power in their duels in recent months.

Germany had to turn to men of experience such as Thomas Müller and Mats Hummels, who had been absent from the national team for more than two years, will now be the ones to guide their team towards the first victory.

On the side of France, a man who has been fine in front of the goal returns, Karim Benzema, a Real Madrid player who had not been called up for five and a half years; for this duel he will be in charge of the attack of the Bleus with Mbappé.

Do not miss this great group stage match of the Euro 2021, that’s why here we tell you when, at what time and where to watch live the France vs Germany.

France vs Germany

Date: Tuesday, June 15, 2021

Schedule: 2:00 p.m.

Place: Allianz Arena Stadium

Where to watch the match France vs Germany

SKY Sports

