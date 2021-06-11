Flaming June, and once again football will be dominating the bars and restaurants as the Euros get underway. For those searching for venues to eat a good meal while watching the action check out below. For those just wanting a quiet meal, there are still plenty of excellent restaurants offering a variety of great food and relaxing terraces. As ever, do reserve in advance to ensure a table.

Restaurant Guide

BLACKBEARDS,

MAGALLUF BEACH

Four big new screens have been erected to ensure great viewing of the Euros. Situated on one of the most idyllic sections of Magalluf beach, overlooking the little island, it is open 7 days a week for drinks and dining. Serving homemade food and great Premium Cocktails with their evening menu. All day menu includes their specialty Captain Morgan BBQ Ribs. Offering a 10% resident discount when you register at www.Blackbeardsbeachbar.com/crew also to receive birthday treats and special offers. Reservations on 697 615 876.

THE SECRET GARDEN

PORTALS NOUS

During all the Euro games they will be offering their special Burger, Drink and Football deal. Offering burgers and other selected dishes, plus a beer, wine, a soft drink or coffee for only 9.99 euros. Open every day from noon, serving lunch and dinner in their delightful sunny secret garden at the back. Their highly popular, sizzling barbeque open in the garden at weekends from 13hr. Always a perfect place to relax and enjoy hearty food and warm service. Especially family friendly. Room for walk-ins but suggest you reserve. 711 013 480

THE FRENCH COFFEE SHOP PORTALS

Ideal for watching football at home with tasty snacks. Also those all day boat trips and picnics, as well as tasty in-house dining. This popular coffee shop serves quality breakfasts and snacks on its large terrace (by the Marineland carpark in Portals) and known island wide for its exceptional bakery. Freshly baked bread, delicious cakes and pastries plus savory quiches, tortillas and perfect melt-in-the-mouth sausage rolls. Their spit roast chicken is certainly the best I have ever tasted. Open 8hr to 13hr Closed Sundays Tel: 678 371 419.

TO MA MAISON

SANTA CATALINA

This top quality gourmet food gem of a restaurant is open from 13hr offering both an innovative menu del dia and a reduced A la Carte, personally cooked by super chef Saloua. Speak to her to cater your dinner party or event. Tastes and allergies taken into account. Do please call to reserve to avoid disappointment. Tel: 971 919 697/634 906 941 saloua@tiasaloua.com

THE ANDI FISHERIES

SAN AGUSTIN

An exciting new concept fish restaurant offering the freshest fish and seafood delivered daily, locally sourced where possible, and cooked to perfection on their open grill. While you wait, no less than 12 delicious, innovative dishes emerge from the kitchen, including their selection of homemade breads. All included in the price of your main course. Try their new “Express” lunch menu that provides a quick, fresh and healthy lunch or snack with many dishes under 10 euros. Checkout online their special events: summer cocktails, live music, wine tasting and more www.andi.es. Bookings online or WhatsApp on 687 329 671.

MONKEY STEAKHOUSE AND PIZZA

CALANOVA

This excellent restaurant, a favorite with locals has a pretty terrace and is open from Thursday to Sunday offering an inventive menu of freestyle fusion cooking, gourmet pizzas and sumptuous sizzling grills, together with their friendly and helpful service. Vegetarian friendly and gluten free options. Their outstanding chopped liver pate available to order! Checkout their Facebook website for full menu. Their moto is: Food is the Universal Language; and they speak it fluently to the highest standards! Opposite Calanova Port above Mojo Bar. From 13hr. Tel: 971 405 115/606 449 939.

BISTRO 49

THE BULL

At the furthest end by the roundabout. Offers an inventive and tasty 16.80 euros lunch menu from 13hr-16hr: Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Evening menu till 21.30hr Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, starting from 21.90 euros for two courses. Plus extensive a la carte. Checkout this week’s exciting menu and possibly revised times online. Their excellent full Sunday Roasts from 13hr-16hr: 21.90 euros for 2 courses; 24.90 euros for 3 courses. Do mention any allergies before ordering so they can adapt the menu. Tel: 971 234 168/666999018.

CHEZ NOUS

PALM

This delightfully authentic French Restaurant offers freshly prepared gastronomic dishes to order in the heart of Palma to eat at home or office. A La Carte or Daily Menu on-line including traditional French specialties. From 13h. Check the website. Order and collect half an hour later at Calle Pere d’Alcantara Penya 17 (crossroad to Calle Aragon) call 640 328 676.

THE LIGHTHOUSE

PORT ADRIANO

Comfortable covered dining in the old part of Port Adriano. Quality outstandingly cooked fresh fish. Terrace dining with a beautiful view of the port is a long-time favorite offering a superbly cooked, comprehensive menu. I highly recommend their John Dory plus their outstanding value All-day menu del dia, 15 euros weekdays and 18 euros at weekends 971 232 676

MESON SON CALIU

PALMANOVA

Great value Spanish food. Covered and sunny terrace seating. Open every day from midday. Has an excellent chef and an extraordinarily good 12.50 euros quality Menu Del Dia. Saturday’s special menu at 18.50 euros is extremely popular. I enjoyed a delicious a la carte goat’s cheese salad, big enough for two, and a well-cooked quality steak. Word of mouth has seen it self-distancingly packed every lunchtime. With reduced seating, best reserve Tel: 971680086.

