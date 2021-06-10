Nvidia’s new RTX 3070 Ti graphics card will theoretically be available later today, with sales expected to begin at 2PM UK time (6AM Pacific, 9AM Eastern) at the 10th June 2021 release date. In this article, we’ll share the best places in the US and UK to pick up a brand new RTX 3070 Ti.

We expect that rather lukewarm reviews won’t blunt demand for these graphics cards, as getting any RTX 30-series GPU at its recommended price is a far better value than paying way over the odds for a card that is technically a better value, like the RTX 3070 or 3080. In any case, our RTX 3070 Ti review shows that this card offers performance around 5 to 10 percent faster than the RTX 3070 or RTX 2080 Ti, making it a decent option if you’re able to pick it up at RRP.

All that is to say that this card is expected to go fast, so here’s what you need to know – and the web pages you should probably bookmark!

Where can you buy the RTX 3070 Ti in the UK? You can buy the RTX 3070 Ti from a range of major British retailers, which we’ve summarized in a handy table below. Stock is expected to sell out quickly, so do consider checking a second or even third retailer if you aren’t able to order from your normal favorite store.

Where can you buy the RTX 3070 Ti in the US? Over in the US, there are fewer retails expected to have RTX 3070 Ti stock for order online but you still have a good chance of picking something up if you’re in the right place at the right time. Of course, stock is expected to sell out quickly, despite the lukewarm reviews, so it may behoove you to keep multiple websites open so that you can progress your order quickly no matter where cards appear.

How fast is the RTX 3070 Ti? The RTX 3070 Ti is generally 7 to 10 per cent faster than the RTX 3070 at 4K, with smaller margins at lower resolutions and higher margins in RT titles. From a GTX 1070 or earlier you’ll often see more than a doubling of frame-rate, although this does change on a per-game basis. For more details, check our RTX 3070 Ti review. The RTX 3070 Ti’s closest AMD competitor is the RX 6800, which alongside the RTX 3070 and 3080 serve as the best alternatives to the 3070 Ti. Generally, the 3070 Ti and RX 6800 offer similar performance, with Nvidia leading in some titles and AMD in others, but Nvidia retains its characterstic advantage in games with RT enabled. Of course, all of these supposes that graphics cards are actually available at their MSRPs, so the 3070 Ti available at its recommended retail price is at least far better than a 3070 or 3080 that’s being sold for hundreds of pounds more!

What’s the RTX 3070 Ti price? Nvidia’s official recommended retail prices for the RTX 3070 Ti starts at $ 599 / £ 529 / € 599. Custom models are likely to cost (significantly) more due to the incredible untapped demand for high-end graphics cards right now, although the makers of those cards will point to the inclusion of factory overclocking to boost performance, more ports, beefier heatsinks or other additions as an explanation for the price.

What are the specs of the RTX 3070 Ti? Despite being physically larger than the vanilla RTX 3070, the 3070 Ti’s performance profile is quite similar. It gets a fully-enabled version of the same GA104 GPU that’s in the 3070, giving it nearly 4 percent more CUDA cores, as well as higher frequency GDDR6X memory and a higher power target of 290W (compared to 220W). This means that Nvidia recommends a 750W power supply to be on the safe side with this card, although if you’re using an AMD Ryzen system or mid-range Intel system then you should be able to get away with a 650W PSU instead. RTX 3080 RTX 3070 Ti RTX 3070 RTX 3060 Ti RTX 2070S RTX 2070 GTX 1070 GPU GA102 GA104 GA104 GA104 TU106 TU106 GP106 CUDA cores 8704 6144 5888 4864 2560 2304 1920 VRAM 10GB GDDR6X 8GB GDDR6X 8GB GDDR6 8GB GDDR6 8GB GDDR6 8GB GDDR6 8GB GDDR5 Memory Bus 320-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit Bandwidth 760GB / s 608GB / s 448GB / s 448GB / s 448GB / s 448GB / s 256GB / s Boost Clock 1710MHz 1770MHz 1725MHz 1665MHz 1620MHz 1770MHz 1683MHz TDP 320W 290W 220W 200W 215W 175W 150W Die Size 628mmtwo 392mmtwo 392mmtwo 392mmtwo 445mmtwo 445mmtwo 314mmtwo Transistors 28B 17.4B 17.4B 17.4B 10.8B 10.8B 7.2B

Are pre-built RTX 3070 Ti desktop PCs available in the UK? There are a range of UK and US retailers with RTX 3070 Ti graphics cards available who will build an RTX 3070 Ti desktop PC for you. You do pay a premium for the privilege – and your computer won’t arrive as early – but this is still a great option for anyone without the time or inclination to build for themselves.

Are pre-built RTX 3070 Ti desktop PCs available in the US? There are a range of American system integrators that can take care of the hard work of building a high-end gaming rig with the RTX 3070 Ti and sending it to your door. Here are some of our absolute faves.