Where is he now Lamborghini millionaire Antti Rytsölä lost his money and health, then the marriage ended – He set out in search of himself and ended up on the theater stage

Antti Rytsölä lost money and lost his health. He found himself on the stage of the summer theater.

“If a bear gets into a yo-yo, it wakes up in a yo-yo! ”

Antti Rytsölä performs the roles of his role on the semi-finished stage of Kivinoka Summer Theater. Next Tuesday here will be its premiere UPPO the bear, and now speaks Uppo-Nalle’s Grandfather.

The performance has been accompanied by a fuss and a media storm. Elina Karjalainen the play ends with a scene where Uppo-Nalle gets vaccinated. Due to a campaign by opponents of vaccinations, the scene has now been deleted.

It was Rytsölä who had to give the teddy bear a spike in the play.

Rytsölä is remembered as another of the immersive Rytsölä brothers who posed with their Lamborghini.

The sudden enrichment occurred as a result of the acquisition. In Finland in 2000, it was wonderful and new. Rytsölö became celebrities.

The culmination of all this was the performance at the Jyrki Video Awards gala. The rams went to the stage, stood there for a moment, and then walked away, inventing nothing else.

The episode ended up as a scene in a play by the Helsinki City Theater as a testament to our corrupt time.

Rytsölä recalls the case with amusement. “I guess that served something, too.”

At that time, the theater was not of much interest to Rytsölä. He had his own airline, which transported laboratory supplies to Sweden, and an internet café in the center of Helsinki.

There was no shortage of money. Rytsölä remembers how unreal it seemed to see a seven-digit amount in his own bank account. But in the end, money is a concern, it is difficult to manage and invest wisely, says Rytsölä.

Rytsölä was a mathematically talented boy from Espoo, one of four siblings. The school became good numbers and there was little to be done in front of them. Until no more came: The average graduation certificate for Tapiola High School was 6.8.

I missed my studies. At that time, Rytsölä was already working in his own shop on Mannerheimintie and repaired computers in the evenings. He had founded the company with his brother Jaakon with.

Jaakko and Antti Rytsölä with their cars in 2000.

In the year 2002 Rytsölä was 26 years old and training as a commercial pilot. That evening, he took off alone in a small Bravo-type plane from Malmi airport. It was a dark January. At 200 meters, the only engine stopped. The plane crashed belly above the airport area. Tärsky split two vertebrae from Rytsölä. Rescuers cut him off the plane like a tin can. He still remembers how he looked at the lamp on the roof of the ambulance. Then my ink.

Later, Rytsölä heard through the beach that he was never expected to walk again. He was in a wheelchair for a long time, but gave it up when he realized it didn’t actually rehabilitate to walk.

Now Rytsölä moves around the city on his electric bike but uses a walking stick when necessary. The injury is visible in such a way that, for example, he cannot run to the tram when he sees that it is leaving the stop.

“Of course, you don’t need things until you lose them. But I am now in a surprisingly good physical condition. ”

Rytsölä does not have a job now. He occasionally goes for interviews, but just doesn’t seem to naze. At some point, Rytsölä also drove a taxi. It’s not about the money, but sometimes he grieves that he doesn’t have his own work community and permanent co-workers.

The divorce came seven years ago. There were speechlessness and hopes that did not meet. “I guess I couldn’t really be there for him,” says Rytsölä.

Something came to an end yesterday when a 14-year-old divorced man in joint custody went on his last trip. Its name was Dino, and it was quite small and black.

The grief is very fresh. But: “Yes, I would gladly offer it a home for some small animal,” Rytsölä says.

Long Rytsölla felt that her moment would never come. The experience of childhood was that he had been left invisible and at the feet of other needs. But on the summer theater stage, Rytsölä finally feels at home. “This is my thing.”

Rytsölä found the theater seven years ago when he was looking for himself in a retreat. Since then, he has stood on the stage of the Tapiola Amphitheater, among others Kari Hotakainen The human part in another lead role.

“It was a shocking experience, it’s hard to describe.”