The next June 10th from Earth you can see a solar eclipse that depending on the place will be observed as annular or partial, as reported by National Geographic Institute (IGN). This phenomenon where the sunlight is hidden because another star gets in the way occurs rarely.

The annular eclipse can only be enjoyed in the northeast of Canada, northern Greenland (Denmark), the Arctic Ocean and Northeast Russia. The inhabitants who are in these points will see that the disk of the Moon does not cover the disk of the Sun, although their centers are well aligned. The National Geographic Institute explains that this occurs because the Moon is farther from Earth that day than in the case of a total eclipse, so that its disk looks smaller than that of the Sun. You will see the image of a bright ring surrounding the lunar disk.

The annularity phase of the eclipse will begin in the north of Thunder Bay (Canada), crossing different provinces of the country to later enter the north of Greenland (Denmark). Then, it will cross the Arctic to pass, finally, as an annular eclipse in Russia through the area of ​​the Far East. The eclipse will last 104 minutes and will end east of Seimchan (Russia).

Where can it be seen in Spain?



Meanwhile, in Spain During the morning of Thursday, June 10, 2021, the well-known partial solar eclipse. In this case, only a small part of the king star covered by the Moon will be seen. On the northwest coast, specifically in A Coruña, will have a magnitude of 0.2, which refers to the fraction of the solar diameter hidden by the Moon. In the interior and northwestern area of the peninsula will reach around 0.1. From the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands Y part of the southeast it will have a magnitude around 0.02.

At 11.01 hours will begin the partial ecplise of the Sun in Madrid and it will reach its maximum at 11:43 a.m., reaching a magnitude of 0.12. The end of this phenomenon will occur at 12.29.

The last time a solar eclipse could be seen as partial in Spain It was 4 years ago, on August 21, 2017, although it could not be fully enjoyed as it occurred during sunset. The next occasion to witness a partial eclipse will be on October 25, 2022, in the northeast of the peninsula and the Balearic Islands, as detailed by the IGN. However, for observe a total eclipse in Spain, where the Moon completely covers the disk of the Sun, it will be necessary to wait until August 12, 2026.