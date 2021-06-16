Although more and more messages against the mistreatment and abandonment of animals are spreading around the world, these are practices that continue, in spite of ourselves, to be carried out. The poor know something about it Surrie, a kitten found dying by volunteers and transported to a veterinary clinic.

Credit: Save Meows – YouTube

All animals, domestic or otherwise, do not deserve to be treated badly under any circumstances. Still, some evil person that proves not to have the slightest bit of heart still exists.

The volunteers of the association Save Meows they got a call on a injured cat and dying near a house.

As always, those wonderful angels are rushed on the spot to see with their own eyes and when they found it in front of them, they barely held them back tears.

We have unfortunately seen many tragic situations, but no animal was ever so badly reduced as Surrie. He was undernourished, dirty, sick, hungry. And he had a dead look now. He had literally surrendered to what seemed to be a doom already sealed.

Surrie’s rescue and care

Credit: Save Meows – YouTube

The volunteers immediately transported the injured kitten to the vet. Here the doctor has it examined and he realized that the situation was more serious than expected. In addition to all the external injuries and malnutrition, the cat also had two fractures, one at hip bone and one to the femur. Both needed intervention, but he was too weak to face them both.

The doctor first put her thigh bone back in place. In the months following the first surgery, the cat also received all cuddles that he had never received in his life.

When he was strong enough, he also faced the second surgery. This time to the pelvis. Here the recovery was longer than expected, but thanks to the love of those people he faced everything with enormous courage is will to live.

Credit: Save Meows – YouTube

Seeing him today, months after his rescue, is true show. The kitty has returned to to walk is browse running around like a normal cat.

It was also included in the list for adoptions and we are sure that he will soon find his perfect family ready to love him unconditionally.