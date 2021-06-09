At the end of the month the pruning of a tree as frequent as it is abominated in the Buenos Aires streets starts: the banana. Its particles can cause rhinitis or nasal congestion, precisely the symptom recently included in the list of suspects for Covid-19. But the species continues to be planted and, in addition to detractors, it has specialists who defend its cultivation in the City.

Platanus × acerifolia is a hybrid between the eastern and western plantain. Imposing and of good shade, it is the most cultivated exotic species in the Buenos Aires public woodland after the ash trees. The first specimens were planted more than a century and a half ago.

According to the records of the last census, in 2018 there were in the City 32,339 specimens of plantain on the sidewalks, 8.73% of the universe of Buenos Aires trees on public roads. Palermo, Villa Devoto, Flores, Belgrano and Villa Urquiza are the neighborhoods with the most examples. They are also frequent in other capitals of the world, such as Paris, London, Madrid and Seoul.

In the sidewalks of the City there are 32,339 specimens of plantain. Photo Fernando of the Order

They keep planting them even today: in recent years copies were placed to replace those that were already in consolidated alignments, according to the General Directorate of Green Spaces and Trees of the City Government. A decision that upset some Buenos Aires residents, who complained on social networks, especially on Twitter.

There are even specific maps of bananas in Buenos Aires, such as the one on the Properati real estate blog, which proposes to find out “how many of these annoying trees are near your house”. But specialists agree that they help purify the air. And that the key, before taking them out, is do proper hygiene and pruning.



Specialists explain that banana leaves trap undesirable particles from the environment. Photo Fernando of the Order

“The banana has a bad press but it is a noble species. Despite poor pruning, it sprouts again and rarely falls off. What’s more, its leaves trap unwanted particles in the air and that, if not, we would breathe ”, explains Carlos Anaya, an agronomist and certified arborist.

But it is also true that its pruning and pollination phase favor the appearance of rhinitis, exacerbation of asthma and itching in the nose and eyes, especially in people allergic to banana pollen.



Platon has spicules that cause rhinitis and itching of the nose and eye. Photo Fernando of the Order

In fact, this tree produces symptoms even in non-allergic people. It occurs at the end of August, when its fruits, which are surrounded by tiny spicules, the famous golden “fluff” that accumulates in sidewalks and gutters. When carried by the wind, they adhere to the ocular and nasal mucosa, which are irritated to be able to remove them.

“These spicules are very fine and that is why dig into the mucosa. That is what most bothers those of us who live in the City, ”says Pablo Moreno, president of the Argentine Association of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (AAAeIC).



Specialists affirm that it is essential to carry out a good pruning of the banana. Photo Fernando of the Order

However, both specialists agree that do not demonize the banana. “The period in which it bothers is relatively short. If we start to remove it, we are going to run out of trees ”, Anaya analyzes. Along the same lines, Moreno suggests concentrating on hygiene rather than elimination of this species.



At this time it is common to find “mattresses” of banana leaves on the sidewalks. Photo Fernando of the Order

“You have to clean the street as soon as the spicules fall, so they don’t accumulate or bother. Also, do a careful pruning so that the glass grows upwards and that way the flowers are at the top – Moreno says -. That way, they will be in less contact with people’s mucous membranes. That is more useful than trying to remove the bananas. “