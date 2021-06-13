In lockdown, our author discovered the bird world in front of his door, on a wild arm of the Danube in Regensburg – and came so close to the crows, herons and storks that he is now afraid of the end of the quiet.

Birds may not know everything; but they know something we don’t know: two swallow cubs on a tightrope over the Danube in Regensburg Image: Mauritius

I.I did it. Really did it. “Hey! You can’t go up there! ”The young guy with the curly hair stops on the slope of the small peninsula and turns to me. “This is a retreat for breeding birds!” He immediately runs back over the gravel bed to the meadow from which he came. “Sorry, I didn’t know that.”

It’s early summer by the river, a sunny morning in Stadtamhof, the Regensburg city island, where I live and walk along the Danube every day. But the idyll is gone for today. I keep thinking about the boy with the curly hair all the time. About the fact that I scared him off because he hadn’t read the sign: “Warning, bird breeding season! The islands are a refuge for many breeding birds. “I don’t like prohibition signs, and even less do I like people pointing out to others, which has been happening quite a lot recently. And now, in the name of the birds, am I driving this boy off the island? What happened to me