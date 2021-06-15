11th June, Netflix broadcast the premiere of the second part of the French series Lupine. The production launched in January 2021 gained a lot of fans around the world thanks to its history of robberies, identity changes and lots of action.

Lupine recounts the life of Assane diop, who has grown up reading and learning from the stories of Arsene Lupine, the white-gloved thief or the master of disguise that appears in the books of Maurice Leblanc. The protagonist feels great admiration for this fictional character.

After the unjust death of his father, Assane It will take everything he learned from Arséne to get involved in the world of criminal organizations and discover the culprits of his father’s disappearance. Along the way he becomes an expert thief full of tricks and skills. His ability to imitate Arséne Lupine will make him win many enemies and cause more than one problem for the Police.

Lupine 2 It is now available on Netflix and has five chapters.

When is Lupine 3 released?

On May 11, Netflix announced that Lupine will have a third season. Although no details were provided, fans will be able to enjoy that new installment. The announcement was made through the streaming service’s social networks.

Photo: Facebook Netflix

Where can I see Lupine 3?

The first two parts of Lupine are available at Netflix. Both seasons have five chapters that can be seen on the streaming platform. Meanwhile, despite the announcement of a third installment, the details of the release date are not yet known.

How can I subscribe to Netflix?

To subscribe to Netflix, you just have to choose the plan you want to belong to. The streaming service offers plans from 24.90 soles until 44.90 soles per month.