When the doctors prevented him from boarding the ambulance, the dog certainly didn’t give up

What happened to this family of the Turkey it is truly incredible. Fortunately, someone was ready to shoot everything with a smartphone, and then spread the video on YouTube. The protagonist is a sweet dog who followed the ambulance in which his human dad was traveling, until he arrived at the hospital.

Credit: TRT Haber – YouTube

What our loved ones are able to do four-legged friends for us humans, it is something that is really difficult to explain in simple words. We are the center of all their existence and when they realize we’re in danger they go completely haywire.

Several times we have told you stories of puppies that they go out of their way to protect their owners. Puppies getting snake bites for us or what they call for help when their humans are sick or a fire breaks out.

A similar story took place some time ago in Turkey. More precisely in the city of Büyükada.

A man has accused of an illness and with the help of his wife he managed to contact the rescuers who, promptly, reached the place aboard a ‘ambulance.

When the rescue vehicle arrived, the man had recovered slightly and fortunately even managed to climb on it with his legs. Behind him his wife also got on board.

The family puppy was also joining them, but the doctors have them prevented from jumping up.

The dog chases the ambulance to the hospital

Under no circumstances could that prohibition have stopped that puppy’s desire to follow his sick dad. When the ambulance left he went to run as fast as he could in order to keep up and against all odds he succeeded in a great way.

Arriving at the hospital, his dad was brought in for treatment and he, like a wonderful, well-mannered dog, became sitting in the hall waiting for news.

The medical staff have so fallen in love with that wonderful furry man they have allowed to stay inside and they pampered him with gods tasty treats.

Fortunately everything worked out well for the man, who after a few hours came out of the hospital and is back home with his wife and with that faithful friend who never abandoned him.