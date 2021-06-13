By the time Megan noticed that Mia was behaving strangely, it was already too late: the rattlesnake had already bitten her.

With the arrival of the summer season and the beautiful days everyone wants to spend as much time as possible outdoors, perhaps in the company of their four-legged friend. The truth is that like us and our puppies, many other types of wild animals come out in the sun as well. A California woman named knows something about it Megan and her little dog My, which became the protagonists of one bad adventure.

It was a beautiful day and I took the opportunity to go home for lunch from work and let my dogs out for a while.

Megan lives in California always together with his chihuahua named Rebel and his great dane female named Mia.

I bent down to put the leash on Rebel when I noticed that Mia was acting very odd.

The little dog had begun to turn around his mistress in a very nervous way. He was making strange noises and it was as if he wanted to defend it from something.

Suddenly, the female Great Dane let out a groan of pain and he jumped back, crashing into Megan’s leg, who still couldn’t figure out what was going on.

My bitten by a rattlesnake

After taking a good look around, Megan discovered the bitter truth. A few meters away from her and her dogs was a rattlesnake.

It wasn’t very big, but I know how dangerous those reptiles can be, so I got alarmed, took Mia and Rebel with me and brought them inside.

Once in the house Megan saw that her dog was touching her muzzle with her paw insistently. Muzzle which had also begun to swell.

I immediately realized that in defense of me she had taken a bite from that snake. So I jumped in the car and went straight to the vet.

Thanks to an injection of antidote and a few weeks of convalescence, the little dog she has fully recovered. Megan is also recovering from the fright and has admitted that from now on she will be much more careful to what surrounds her and her dogs.

The woman recounted her bad experience with the hope of keeping the high degree of attention also to all the other owners of four-legged friends.