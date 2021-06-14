When does the mask requirement end? With falling incidences and rising vaccination rates, a dispute has broken out over the right time.

Hamm – Fewer and fewer new infections, more and more vaccinated: In view of the current corona situation, politicians are calling for the mask requirement to be lifted.

Federal Minister of Justice Christine Lambrecht has already asked the federal states to put their regulations to the test, reports wa.de *. And Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn provides rapid loosening in prospect, at least outdoors. But there are also warnings: Scientists are warning of a flare-up of the pandemic. –* wa.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA