It is presented as an open world cooperative FPS in a city devastated by vampires.

There has been talk for months about the development of a new fantasy Triple A game at Arkane Austin, the American team from the makers of Dishonored. And now, at last, we know what it is about. Redfall is the new project from the Bethesda team, which combines firefights with magical powers and robots, to face vampires, and their cult of followers, in the ruins of a devastated city.

As anticipated by Phil Spencer in the Xbox and Bethesda conference at E3 2021, and in view of its presentation trailer, Redfall aims to be a cooperative shooter with classes. And, just like with Bethesda’s next Starfield, Redfall will be an Xbox exclusive game. It will be available only on Xbox Series X | S and on PC in the summer of 2022, in the absence of further specifying its date.

Obviously, and since Arkane is now an Xbox studio, this game will be available at launch at Xbox Game Pass, the catalog of subscription games that the company uses on its platforms, and that it offers right now 3 months subscription for 1 euro for new users. As we discussed before, Redfall was born from Arkane Austin, while the studio’s Lyon team is working on finalizing that Deathloop that will arrive in September on PS5 and PC.

