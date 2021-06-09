After the authorization of the Legislative Assembly, this Central American country will become the first internationally to allow the world’s most traded cryptocurrency to be used to pay taxes or receive remittances, among others.

In the midst of the global debate on whether to adopt cryptocurrencies as legal tender, El Salvador, a small country in Central America, became the first in the world to do so.

Paying taxes, as well as receiving salaries and remittances, will be some of the transactions that this country with a dollarized economy will allow its citizens to carry out, once the so-called ‘Bitcoin Law’, approved by the Legislative Assembly, enters into force 90 days after its publication in the Official Gazette.

The initiative, however, only establishes the legal course of Bitcoin and not of other cryptocurrencies or the underlying projects. The use of Bitcoin will be optional and, by law, companies must accept it when they are offered as payment for goods and services.

The Salvadoran Government of Nayib Bukele, which promotes its use as a way to help Salvadorans living abroad to send remittances home, explained that its conversion value will depend on the exchange rate set by the market.

Analysts have expressed concern about the potential impact that the adoption of Bitcoin will have on the country’s debt program with the International Monetary Fund, which has expressed doubts about the cryptocurrency on several occasions.

But what is Bitcoin and what does its legal use represent?

Many want it, but few dare

The use of cryptocurrencies worldwide is not endorsed by the vast majority of economic and monetary authorities that, in fact, warn about their risky volatility. However, governments see digitizing their currencies as a necessary step.

China already has a digital yuan pilot project underway, the European Union is constantly debating the pros and cons of establishing a digital euro, and the US Treasury Department and Federal Reserve are already openly discussing the matter. But none have taken the step that El Salvador has already taken.

Bitcoin is the first decentralized currency. It was born after the 2008 financial crisis under a libertarian ideal of “making online payments directly from one third party to another without going through a financial institution”, which sought to put traditional monetary and financial institutions in check.

On January 3, 2009, the first block of 50 bitcoins was created. Since then, other cryptocurrencies have appeared and, currently, there are more than 8,000, according to the specialized site CoinMarketCap.

How much is a Bitcoin worth?

In 2013, Bitcoin, which was worth next to nothing in the beginning, surpassed $ 1,000 and began to attract the attention of financial institutions. Months later, prices fell and the cryptocurrency took three years to recover. At the end of 2017, a new rebound placed its value at $ 19,511.

Since then, the growing interest of individuals, investment funds and companies has made the price progress. Today it is trading at just over 34,067, far from the all-time high of more than $ 60,000 reached a few weeks ago.

Cryptocurrency conversion in general often relies on informal brokers. Prices are volatile and buying and selling is a complex process that requires extensive technical knowledge.

With AFP, Reuters and EFE