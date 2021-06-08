We are at that time of year where the video game industry is celebrating, because once again the E3 season comes to us. And the question we ask ourselves in We Are Xbox is What do we expect from the Xbox and Bethesda conference at E3 2021? 2020 was a strange year as there were a multitude of events scattered throughout the year that failed to bring the same emotion that the traditional E3 has.

With the confirmation that in 2021 we would have E3 again, the speculations, rumors and confirmations began that have been intensifying. What has leveled up now that we know that on June 13 Microsoft will make its contribution to the event with a showcase that will bring together the Xbox Game Studios (including Bethesda Softworks and its subsidiary studios). When the exact date of the Xbox event was announced, we got a glimpse of some of the surprises from the event.

Microsoft featured an image with the ad showing Halo Infinite, flanked by the planet shown in the original Starfield teaser. So we can almost certainly say there are two games you can expect to see at the Xbox and Bethesda conference at E3 2021. What else can we expect?

The Xbox and Bethesda conference at E3 2021

There are many things that have been said about the Xbox conference and Bethesda from E3 2021: pretty likely predictions, fan expectations and some of the rumors that have come out in recent months. Without a doubt, it will be a list full of many fantastic ideas about what the future presentation could be, without any of these being confirmed until the very moment it is presented. It will be about what we can expect but also what we want it to be.

The first thing is the date and time of the presentation. This is perhaps the only fully verified data that we will find here. The showcase will take place on Sunday, June 13 at 7:00 pm Spanish time. You will be able to watch the event live through virtually all Xbox social channels, including Twitch Y Youtube. It is expected to last about 90 minutes and will feature several of the games from Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks.

What we can expect

That we can expect new games from the Xbox and Bethesda conference at E3 2021 is something no one doubts. Everyone’s question is which games will we finally see. There are many options, and of course, many interesting rumors. Still, there are things that perhaps we can safely look forward to. And the first is surely Starfield. Much has been said about whether or not it will finally launch in late 2021 or early 2022. But what we have no doubt about is that Starfield will be the center of the Bethesda conference.

And the reason is obvious: Very little is known about Starfield. Besides the fact that it is set in space, we know that it is a single player RPG, and its development is being led by the teams behind Fallout and The Elder Scrolls. As for what is expected by the “leaked” information is that space can be explored in spaceships built by each player. Some screenshots of Starfield have been leaked showing a bit of his universe.

Clearly, more information is needed on Starfield, and the perfect E3 2021 Xbox and Bethesda conference to reveal it. The next great protagonist will undoubtedly be Halo Infinite. After a year of his first appearance to the public, quite criticized, it is his moment to show what he is made of. And as they say, also guessing from the image with which the event was publicized, We will see a lot of the multiplayer of the new Halo. There are other games that we will surely see: Psychonauts 2, The Ascent, and maybe Stalker 2.

Finally, Microsoft Flight Simulator would not only have an appearance, but could be available to play. According to reports, the game is already available for pre-download in the Game Pass application for consoles. Beyond this is speculation, though for sure we will see the announcement of new exclusive games, and games for the Xbox Game Pass. The usual problem is what will be, specifically, what will be announced.

What we could see

If we talk about what will be the new games that could be shown during the Xbox and Bethesda conference at E3 2021, there are several possibilities. It has been rumored, for example, the new Forza Horizon 5. Even the most optimistic talk about it being launched this year. There are some games that fans are clamoring for to be shown, at least new trailers, such as Perfect Dark, Fable, State of Decay 3, and mainly, Hellblade 2. Of these, Hellblade 2 is the most chosen to show a new trailer .

The truth is that many of these games do not seem to be in a state of development that allows for marketing material. So we may be disappointed on that side. There are other projects that we have not mentioned: Avowed and The Outer Worlds 2, the first already announced but surely in a very early stage of development. The second has not been announced, so perhaps this is its moment. And of course, we can’t forget about Rare’s Everwild. This one has a lot of possibilities due to its long development time.

On the side of Bethesda there could also be some things. According to some leakers, Arkane is working on a vampire-themed simulator. We could see something of this new project. There has also been talk of Wolfenstein III could be announced. On the side of Machine Games, which we know is working on Indiana Jones, many would expect the game to be shown, at least a trailer that would allow a glimpse of the idea that the studio has for the game.

The surprises

It is more than clear that until now the Xbox community has been waiting for the announcement of the upcoming arrival of exclusive games. Maybe this E3 is the time to stop waiting and start to be amazed. As for what these big surprises could be beyond games, little is known. And the root of this is the secrecy Microsoft has learned to have about its biggest secrets. The Bethesda purchase was so unexpected that when it was announced, many thought it was fake news.

For this reason, it is not yet known if the purchase of a studio will be announced, which some expect. The restart of a franchise loved by all and long abandoned, as was done with Perfect Dark. Something in which we will surely have good surprises will be with respect to the games that will arrive on Xbox Game Pass. With the first announcement of June quite modest, it seems that the main course will be left for E3. Some even believe that Battlefield 6 would arrive at launch.