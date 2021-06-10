There is an image that anyone who has walked through the City of Buenos Aires, or any city in the world, has ever seen: a dead pigeon totally crushed, embedded, in the asphalt.

The city -the street, the sidewalk, the vacant lots, the public space, in general- are places where you can see dead animals. What do you do in those cases, who do you call, what is the correct treatment to avoid contamination or health risks?

So far in 2021, in the City of Buenos Aires there were 119 requests for the removal of dead animals on public roads. The requests were made through 147, the line that channels the claims of people residing in Buenos Aires.

Through the Web page of 147 there were 60 requests and through the application BA 147, 59. The Ministry of Public Space is the person in charge of removing the animals and giving them a correct disposition.

An abandoned dog in Bajo Flores. Photo Germán García Adrasti

Orders apply to any animal, whether pigeons, rats, dogs and cats dead. The latter integrate applications more frequently. From the Buenos Aires government they explain that they are stray dogs and cats.

The request for the removal of dead animals is only for cases that occur on public roads and not within private homes, since those who are responsible for the correct disposition of pets are their owners.

There is a free option to take deceased pets to the Luis Pasteur Institute, in Avenida Díaz Vélez 4821. There is also private services for the removal and disposal of the animal that can be hired in veterinary or private.

The paid alternatives include general cremation (various animal bodies) and mailing of a certificate to the address; individual cremation with return of ashes in an urn; and face-to-face cremation, in which the owner of the animal follows the process in situ and then removes the ashes.



Pet owners are responsible for the proper disposal of their remains when they die. Photo: Shutterstack

Animals can die from different circumstances but there are diseases that prevent his burial. Some pathologies are not a danger to the environment, but the infectious, Yes. For example, parvovirus in dogs or coronavirus in cats. In this case, it is the feline FCoV coronavirus, known for decades, and not the novel SARS ‐ CoV ‐ 2. They are taxonomically distinct viruses.

In the City of Buenos Aires, animals that die are treated as pathogenic residues, similar to those in hospitals or health centers, which are disposed of in red bags.

For sanitary reasons, it is forbidden to incinerate or bury animals in public space, as in parks or squares. It is important to comply with that standard. Animal remains must be properly treated. Otherwise the soil, water and air can become contaminated.

NS