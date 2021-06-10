The first part of Lupine, Netflix’s French miniseries, was one of the most watched fictions by the platform’s subscribers and the general public in 2020. Starring Omar Sy, it tells the story of Assane Diop, who is inspired by Arsene Lupine, to expose the crimes of Hubert pellegrini.

A few hours after its premiere on the streaming giant, we will tell you the time, synopsis and the characters that will be present in the new episodes of the successful miniseries.

Lupine, part 2 – release date

After releasing its first trailer, Netflix confirmed that Lupine part 2 will arrive this Friday, June 11, 2021.

Lupine, part 2 – opening time

Mexico: 2.00 am

Colombia: 2.00 am

Peru: 2.00 am

Panama: 2.00 am

Ecuador: 2.00 am

Chile: 3.00 am

Paraguay: 3.00 am

Venezuela: 3.00 am

Bolivia: 3.00 am

Argentina: 4.00 am

Uruguay: 4.00 am

How many chapters will Lupine, part 2 have?

The second part of the series will have five episodes .

Lupine, part 2 where to see the premiere?

If you want to see the premiere of Lupine 2 online, you can do so from the Netflix platform. If you are not a subscriber yet, there are three packages to do so.

Lupine, part 2 – synopsis

The synopsis posted by Netflix reads as follows: Assane’s quest for revenge against Hubert Pelligrini has destroyed her family. Cornered, he is forced to think of a new plan, even if it means putting himself in danger.

