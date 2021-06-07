What time to see Acapulco Shore 8, chapter 7? The successful MTV reality show does not stop conquering audiences in Mexico, Peru and all of Latin America with its irreverent scenes, conflicts and emotional moments.

The tensions between the more veteran shores were among the highlights of the previous episode. A ‘Chili’ Altered, he argued with Jey (although they later reconciled) and caused an argument between Isa and Jacky. After the lawsuits and warnings from the ‘boss’, preparations were made for Karime’s big party, the ‘Matrioshka’.

What surprises and debauchery await us in the Chapter 7? Find out below when and where to see it so you don’t miss any details of this vacation.

When is Acapulco Shore season 8, episode 7 coming out?

Acapulco Shore season 8 episode 7 will premiere this Tuesday, June 8.

What time does Acapulco Shore 8 start?

After the premiere on Tuesday, April 27, the ‘shore’ will premiere their new episodes every Tuesday at 10.00 pm

Isa and Jacky faced each other in chapter 6. Photo: MTVLA capture

Acapulco Shore 8×7 schedule

Mexico: 10.00 pm

Peru: 10.00 pm

Argentina: 11.00 pm

Colombia: 10.00 pm

Chile: 10.00 pm

Ecuador: 10.00 pm

Uruguay: 11.00 pm

What happened in Acapulco Shore chapter 6?

The ‘shore’ began preparations for the party of Karime Pindter, activities that also showed us discomfort among Team Tendo.

On the bus that would take them back to the mansion, we saw ‘Chile’ a little past drinks. He had to be separated by the rest of his companions when seeing him upset. Jacky threw some of his drink to him to calm him down and Isa came to her friend’s defense, so they started an argument between them.

At the mansion, the group was greeted by Toño Méndez, the new boss of the MTV reality show, who asked them to behave well and take care of the house, as there would be penalties. At the end of the episode, ‘Chile’ befriends Jey after apologizing for his bad attitude on the bus and for having yelled at him.

How to see Acapulco Shore 8 chapter 7 complete?

You can see the new episode of Acapulco Shore in its entirety via MTV and the Paramount + streaming platform.

Where to see Acapulco Shore 8 episode 7 full online?

Chapter 7 of Acapulco Shore 8 will be available at any time and from various devices for subscribers of the Paramount + streaming service, which you can access by paying a monthly amount of 14.90 soles in Peru and 79 pesos in Mexico. However, you will be able to view its content for free for the first 7 days on a trial basis.

You can also locate the Paramount Plus application for mobile devices in the App Store and Google Play.

How to watch MTV LIVE?

The MTV signal is offered by the majority of pay TV companies in Mexico, Peru and all of Latin America. If you do not have access to it, request it from the service provider.

You will see Mtv on the following channels, depending on your cable or satellite TV operator:

Mexico: 701 on Sky, 260 on Dish, 236 (SD) and 930 (HD) on Izzi, 726 on Totalplay, 685 on Axtel, 151 on Star TV, 606 (digital) and 1606 (HD) on Megacable.

Peru: 602 (SD) and 769 (HD) on Movistar TV (cable), 387 (SD) and 907 (HD) on Movistar TV (satellite), 264 (SD) and 1264 (HD) on DirecTV, 80 (SD) and 559 (HD) on Claro TV, 59 on Star Globalcom, 62.2 (HD) on Cable Vision.

Guatemala: 701 on Sky, 63 (analog) and 563 (digital) on Tigo, 79 (analog) and 450 (digital) on Claro TV.

Honduras: 701 on Sky, 85 (analog) and 563 (digital) on Tigo, 63 on Mayavisión.

Dominican Republic: 701 on Sky, 230 (SD) and 424 (HD) on Altice.

Argentina: 264 (SD) and 1264 (HD) in DirecTV, 71 (analog) and 500 (digital / HD) in Cablevisión, 103 in Antina; 73 and 80 (analog) and 605 (digital) in Supercanal, 602 (SD) and 1090 (HD) in Telecentro, 702 (HD) in Cabletel.

Chile: 264 (SD) and 1264 (HD) on DirecTV, 387 (SD) and 866 (HD) on Movistar TV, 350 on TuVes HD; 25 (Santiago), 11 (Valparaíso and Viña del Mar), 28 (Concepción), 35 (Temuco and Valdivia) and 754 (HD) in VTR; 158 (SD) on Claro TV (cable), 158 (SD) and 658 (HD) on Claro TV (satellite).

Colombia: 264 (SD) and 1264 (HD) on DirecTV, 151 (SD) and 1151 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 151 (SD) and 170 (HD) on Claro TV (satellite), 387 (SD) and 866 (HD) on Movistar TV, 651 on Tigo; 82 (Bogotá and Meta) and 117 (Tolima) in Colcable.

Ecuador: 264 (SD) and 1264 (HD) on DirecTV, 302 on Claro TV, 660 (SD) and 921 (HD) on Grupo TV Cable.

Bolivia: 538 (SD) and 807 (HD) in Tigo (cable), 538 in Tigo (satellite), 173 in Entel, 350 in Inter Satelital, 152 in Cotas.

Uruguay: 264 (SD) and 1264 (HD) in DirecTV, 750 (SD) and 770 (HD) in Nuevo Siglo, 750 in Montecable, 500 (HD) in Cablevisión Flow.

Paraguay: 651 on Tigo, 84 (SD) and 87 (HD) on Claro TV, 502 on Personal TV.

Venezuela: 264 (SD) and 1264 (HD) on SimpleTV, 24 on Inter, 350 on Inter Satelital, 387 (SD) and 866 (HD) on Movistar TV.

Jey and Chile made peace after the incident on the bus. Photo: MTVLA capture

Acapulco Shore 8: Who are the members?

Aaron ‘The Captain’ Dawn

Alba Zepeda

Beni Falcon

Diego Garciasela placeholder image

Eduardo ‘Chile’ Miranda

Eduardo ‘Eddie’ Schobert

Fernanda ‘Fer’ Moreno

Ignacia ‘Nacha’ Michelson

Isabel ‘Isa’ Castro

Jackie Ramirez

Jaylin castellanos

Jibranne ‘Jey’ Bazán

Karime Pindter

Ramiro Gimenez.