If we talk about French blockbuster series, you cannot miss Lupine. Released in January of this year, this Netflix production has managed to win over the public and has received positive reviews from the press . The first season led the top 10 of the most watched in its first week in more than 30 countries, including France, Spain, the United States, Mexico and Argentina.

Critically, it got 88% approval on Rotten Tomatoes and IMDb websites. By the end of January, Netflix announced its second season, with a release date for this Friday, June 11. Find out everything you need to know about the premiere of the second part of Lupine.

What time does Lupine 2 premiere?

Mexico: 2.00 am

Colombia: 2.00 am

Peru: 2.00 am

Panama: 2.00 am

Ecuador: 2.00 am

Chile: 3.00 am

Paraguay: 3.00 am

Venezuela: 3.00 am

Bolivia: 3.00 am

Argentina: 4.00 am

Uruguay: 4.00 am

Where to watch the premiere of Lupine 2 online?

If you want to see the premiere of Lupine 2 online, you can do it from the Netflix platform . If you are not a subscriber yet, there are three packages to do so.

What will Lupine 2 be about?

After the kidnapping of her son Raoul, Assane Diop (played by Omar Sy) must decide whether to avenge his father or save the minor. In addition, a police officer manages to identify him as the material author of the robberies that were seen in season 1.

How to watch Lupine 2 on Netflix?

To watch Lupine 2 on Netflix, you must be subscribed to a streaming plan on the platform . To do this, you have three options: the basic, the standard and the premium.

Lupine Trailer 2