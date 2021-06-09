The Marvel series are back. This June 9 comes the first chapter of Loki, the new Marvel production that will be broadcast through the Disney Plus streaming service. Tom Hiddleston reprises the role of the brother of the god of thunder, Thor.

The series will tell us a little more about how the multiverses at Marvel. In addition, the trailer for the new installment shows that Loki’s story happens after the events of Avengers: endgame. In that film, the protagonist disappears through a portal with the help of the Tesseract, an artifact that contained the space gem.

Loki will last for six chapters that will be issued until July 14.

What time does Loki premiere in Mexico?

The new series will be released in Mexico on the Disney Plus streaming platforms at 2.00 am on June 9. At first, Loki’s release was scheduled for Friday, June 11; However, Marvel moved the date forward to this Wednesday.

Loki opening times for other countries

These are the schedules for the premiere of Loki in other countries:

United States 2.00 am

Colombia 3.00 am

Peru 3.00 am

Argentina 5.00 am

Chile 5.00 am

Brazil 5.00 am

Bolivia 3.00 am

Uruguay 5.00 am

Paraguay 4.00 am

Where to watch the premiere of Loki online? Disney Plus pricing and plans

Loki will be released on Disney Plus. In Mexico, the monthly payment for the streaming service is 159 pesos, while the payment per year amounts to 1,559 pesos.

Loki Synopsis and Trailer

After his escape in Avengers: endgame, Loki will end up locked in a prison of the organization called Time Variance Agency (TVA) or, in Spanish, Agencia de Variación del Tiempo. This institution is in charge of keeping the multiverse and its timelines under control. The brother of the god of thunder will have to complete a mission for the members of that group.