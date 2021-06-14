Experts unanimously agree that the US-Turkish relations are surrounded by many problems, which are manifold, perhaps the least that can be described as complex, and the possibilities of solving them at once are unlikely.

In this context, Aykan Idemir, an expert on Turkey affairs at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies in Washington, told “Sky News Arabia” that there are a huge number of problems and therefore “there is no possibility of fixing them because Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has made Turkey’s position and its policies in the region a subject of dispute that is not Only with Washington, but with the majority of NATO.”

For his part, Lucas Coffey, director of the Turkey Program at the Heritage Foundation in Washington, confirmed in an interview with “Sky News Arabia”, that “Biden and Erdogan want to reform the relationship between the two countries, but the problems are great, and therefore they can perhaps find a rapprochement on issues such as Afghanistan, but the big issues are.” It will remain unresolved now.”

Perhaps the clearest evidence of the cold relationship between the White House and Ankara is that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan waited three months to receive the first call from Biden, and told him that he had to choose between working within the NATO framework or acquiring Russian weapons.

The experts, Edmir and Cuvier, agree that the S-400 obstacle is the biggest problem and that it has turned into an internal embarrassment for Erdogan, which has had an impact on Ankara’s external relations and internal conditions, which led to the deterioration of the national economy due to the American sanctions imposed by the United States and part of its members. The NATO.

In light of National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan reminding that the White House is reviewing the relationship with Ankara in conjunction with the Biden and Erdogan meeting in Brussels, experts in Washington confirm that the evaluation of the relationship with the Turks includes the military and political levels, and all that President Joe Biden wants is to rearrange it according to the interests United State.

The American view of Turkey has changed in the past years. The policies and convictions that nurtured the approach towards it as a member of NATO and a strategic ally are the subject of evaluation now, especially in light of the hard-line positions of Congress aiming to impose more sanctions on it.