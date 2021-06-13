In every major international sporting event, one of the most curious elements that there is always is the mascot of the edition. It usually represents an animal, but in this Euro 2020 UEFA has chosen change the usual trend a bit and he has chosen that the ‘figure’ as an image to tournament be a boy.
A child whose organism has decided to call Skillzy. The reason is that this is to give presence to the street soccer and skill that continues to be played nowadays all over the world, where they are perfecting much technical qualities of each kid. What in English is known as ‘skills’.
This edition of the Eurocup will take place in up to 12 different locations, a format to date unheard of for this sport. With Skillzy what UEFA also intends is that the sense of membership in one country only, which is what usually happens when the tournament is organized by a single host. As an example, Serve Naranjito, the mascot that Spain had in 1982 during the celebration of ‘his’ World Cup.
Although the meaning of this pet varies according to different sources, the reason that we have explained before is the most consolidated. Skillzy, as it usually happens with every pet In recent years, it has already created a debate around his character on social media. There are people who are very much in favor of design and those values who represents, while on the other hand there are people who do not convince and who they see it too childish.
Leave a Reply